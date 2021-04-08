SDR Ventures Advises SCApath and Spinnaker SCS on Acquisition by Black Lake Capital

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Spinnaker SCA has been acquired by Black Lake Capital ("Black Lake"). Spinnaker SCA was formed through the merger of SCA, LLC ("SCApath") and Spinnaker SCS, LLC ("Spinnaker SCS"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to SCApath and Spinnaker SCS throughout the transaction process.

Formed in 2011 and headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, SCApath is a leading consulting firm that specializes in identifying, designing, and implementing supply chain solutions that enable omni-channel commerce. SCApath specializes in software applications for order management, warehouse management and transportation management systems.

Founded in 2002, Houston, Texas-based Spinnaker SCS is a supply chain consulting services firm that helps clients grow, manage risk, reduce costs, and improve customer service by developing world-class supply chain capabilities. Its services help clients develop the right supply chain strategy for their business challenges and implement organizational capabilities, business processes and technology solutions to improve supply chain strategy and demand/supply planning capabilities.

Evan McCaig, President & Managing Principal of SCApath commented, "The strategic vision and dedication of the SDR Ventures team was integral in aligning the path to shared success for the new partnership of SCApath and Spinnaker SCS. Together, we have formed a partnership that will provide our incredible client portfolio and future customers with best-in-class, end-to-end supply chain innovations and technologies. With the added support of Black Lake, we look forward to capitalizing on the acceleration of e-commerce and omni-channel commerce trends which are only possible through supply chain transformation."

"We are incredibly grateful that SDR was able to recognize the synergies between our firms and present them to the market in such an effective manner," added John Sharkey, Senior Vice President of Spinnaker SCS. "The Spinnaker SCS team is thrilled to work alongside the talented team members at SCApath and Black Lake and look forward to providing our clients with the unrivaled level of service that they deserve."

SDR Director, Scott Mitchell, noted, "This transaction was another fantastic example of business owners and operators coming together and working towards a shared goal of reaching new heights. Together, SCApath and Spinnaker SCS provide a comprehensive set of supply chain technology consulting and integrations solutions that would've taken years to build independently."

"Our team is pleased to welcome both SCApath and Spinnaker SCS," concluded Chad Scripps, Managing Partner at Black Lake. "Each of the companies brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table and we look forward to shepherding their growth to become a predominant force in supply chain technology solutions."

