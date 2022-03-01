SDR Ventures Advises Triad on Acquisition by Tide Rock Holdings

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures is pleased to announce that Triad Service Solutions, Inc ("Triad" or "the Company") has been acquired by Tide Rock Holdings, LLC ("Tide Rock"). SDR served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to Triad throughout the transaction process.

Based in Littleton, Colorado, Triad has been a leader in the facilities maintenance industry since its inception. The third-generation, family-owned business has been serving its community for over 40 years, specializing in servicing malls, hospitals, schools, office buildings, manufacturing facilities and more. The Company's vast array of service offerings ensures its clients' facilities are clean, safe and healthy.

Triad takes great pride in understanding and exceeding its customers' expectations and building long-term relationships. Beyond its services, Triad's team of professionals remain the driving factor behind its success.

Mike Bondi, President of Triad added, "My team and I are extremely appreciative for the commitment and collaboration that SDR Ventures brought to the transaction process. Throughout the process, we were able to explore a wide range of options for the continued growth of our business. SDR worked alongside us every step of the way to find the right opportunity and partner to ensure the legacy of our family's business would carry on and prosper for years to come."

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director at SDR Ventures commented, "It was a pleasure to work alongside Mike, Jessica and the entire Triad team. By executing a broad marketing process, we were able to identify several qualified buyers and offer Triad's management team a menu of options to meet their goals. Ultimately, Tide Rock proved to be the right strategic fit for Triad's goals as the Company transitions into its next stage of growth. The SDR team is incredibly grateful for the relationship it built with Triad's management and is excited to witness the ongoing success of the Company."

Headquartered in Cardiff, California, Tide Rock Holdings is an evergreen holding company that acquires lower middle-market B2B businesses with the goals of removing artificial growth constraints and driving sustainable earnings growth. With a stated focus on B2B companies in the lower middle market, Tide Rock's experience, networks, and shared back-office resources create tremendous value for their partners.

Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock concluded, "We are excited to welcome Triad to the Tide Rock family and appreciate the efforts of all to reach a successful close. We look forward to building upon the Bondi's legacy at Triad and to helping the company realize its growth potential."

Media Contact:

Zack Przekop

720.221.9220

[email protected]

SOURCE SDR Ventures