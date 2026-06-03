SDR Ventures Ranked #22 on Axial's 2026 Top 50 Lower Middle Market Industrials M&A Advisors

Denver M&A Advisory Firm Recognized for Industrials Deal Activity in HVAC, Construction, Engineering, and Industrial Technology

DENVER, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SDR Ventures, a Denver-based mergers and acquisitions advisory and investment banking firm serving privately held, lower middle market businesses, has been ranked #22 on Axial's 2026 Top 50 Lower Middle Market Industrials Investors and M&A Advisors. The ranking recognizes the most active and sought-after sell-side M&A advisors specializing in industrials transactions on the Axial platform over the past 12 months.

The Top 50 Lower Middle Market Industrials Investors & M&A Advisors 2026

SDR Ventures has established itself as a leading lower middle market investment banking firm for business owners in the industrials sector, with a particular concentration in HVAC, construction, engineering, and technology businesses serving industrial end markets. The firm's sell-side M&A advisory work in these sectors has produced a consistent track record of competitive processes and strong outcomes for ownership groups.

That track record includes the firm's recent role as exclusive sell-side advisor on the sale of Xybix, a Colorado-based designer and manufacturer of ergonomic workstations and control-room furniture for mission-critical environments. The transaction reflects SDR Ventures' ability to position specialized industrials businesses in front of qualified buyers and drive premium valuations.

"We are seeing more private equity firms and strategic acquirers pursue HVAC, construction, and industrial technology companies than at any point in the last decade. That buyer demand only benefits a seller when their advisor knows exactly who is acquiring in their space and what those buyers are willing to pay. Our team runs those conversations every day, and that is the advantage our clients take to the closing table."



- Scott Mitchell, Managing Partner, SDR Ventures

Industrials remains the dominant sector on the Axial platform, accounting for 27% of all deals brought to market last quarter and 40% of closed transactions so far in 2026. SDR Ventures' #22 ranking among the top sell-side M&A advisors nationally in this category reflects the firm's deep specialization and consistent deal activity in the Denver market and across the country.

The Top 50 designation adds to a growing list of Axial platform recognitions for SDR Ventures, including 11 Industry Top 50 designations, 13 League Table appearances, and a spot on the 2026 Axial Advisor 100.

The full 2026 Industrials Top 50 list is available at Axial.net.

ABOUT SDR Ventures

SDR Ventures is a Denver-based investment bank serving lower-to-middle market business owners across North America. We specialize in sell-side advisory, buy-side representation, exit planning, capital raising, and strategic consulting for privately held companies. Our team works with founders and operators across industries, including manufacturing, distribution, business services, healthcare, technology, food and beverage, agribusiness, industrial, pets, consumer, and data center. The SDR Ventures approach of "Thinking Like Owners" helps businesses maximize their value.

For more information, please visit www.sdrventures.com

Media Contact:

Kristy Marshall

SDR Ventures

720-221-9220

[email protected]

SOURCE SDR Ventures