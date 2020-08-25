SDS Capital Group Named to ImpactAssets 50 For Third Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, SDS Capital Group has earned a spot on the ImpactAssets 50 (IA 50) list, which serves as the industry's leading database of funds for impact investors, family offices, financial advisors and institutional investors. Funds on the list are selected through a competitive application process that assesses social and environmental impacts as well as financial returns.

Firms on the ImpactAssets 50 list represent a diverse range of impact investing activities across asset classes, sectors, impact areas, and geographic locations. The IA 50 2020 Review Committee selected applicants based on in-depth review criteria including management of recoverable assets, demonstrated financial capacity/oversight, demonstrated significant commitment to social impact, and tracking of clear impact indicators. The Committee not only considered how a firm thinks about the social and environmental impact created by its investment practices, but also its "Firm Impact Capacity," or how well managers apply these principles within their own company.

"With record applicants and assets under management, the IA 50 [2020] continues to reflect the rapid growth and interest in impact investing," said Jed Emerson, ImpactAssets Senior Fellow, and IA 50 Review Committee Chair. "Now in its ninth year, the IA 50 list represents private equity and fund managers overseeing an estimated $38.8 billion in assets dedicated to measurable social and environmental outcomes, a 48% increase over 2019."

SDS was selected for the IA 50 2020 class based on a variety of factors including its commitment to 100% investment in mission-driven funds (primarily focused on housing and economic development in high-poverty areas). In particular, the firm's new SDS Supportive Housing Fund is a trailblazing fund in terms of its approach to financing permanent supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness. It serves as the sole source of capital for the projects it finances, with zero taxpayer subsidies. SDS also demonstrates a strong commitment to Diversity and Inclusion with a team that is more than 50% women and/or under-represented groups. SDS is among the 78% of IA 50 fund managers targeting market rates or above market rates of return, and it has a strong track record of delivering results.

"It is an honor to be recognized by ImpactAssets 50 for the third straight year," said SDS Capital Group Founder and CEO Deborah La Franchi. "Over almost 20 years, we have invested more than $671 million of capital into 71 impact investments in communities with an average poverty rate of 31%. The distress in these communities is often tragic, and the results of the investments are often truly transformative."

See SDS's IA 50 profile here.

About ImpactAssets

ImpactAssets is a nonprofit financial services firm working to increase the flow of capital into investments that deliver financial, social and environmental returns. ImpactAssets' $1.1 billion Donor Advised Fund and field-building initiatives enable philanthropists, other asset owners, and their wealth advisors to advance social or environmental change through impact investment and philanthropy. For more information about ImpactAssets visit www.impactassets.org.

About SDS Capital Group (SDS Capital)

Since 2001, SDS Capital Group's vision has been to create a platform of exceptional impact funds. Today, that platform includes more than $1 billion of impact assets under management. Each fund has a distinct geographic focus, as well as unique financial and impact goals. Most are structured to achieve risk-adjusted market-rates-of-return on par with comparable non-impact funds, and every investment benefits low-income communities. SDS also offers products that provide capital to end users at a below-market cost. The firm has a long and successful track record achieving its core mission: using its investments to alleviate poverty and promote economic prosperity in underserved communities across the country while achieving the financial goals of institutional investors. For more information about SDS, visit https://www.sdsgroup.com/.

Contact:

Rathi Ramasamy

[email protected]

SOURCE SDS Capital Group

Related Links

https://www.sdsgroup.com

