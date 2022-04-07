SDS Capital Group Named to ImpactAssets 50 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

"It is an honor to be selected by ImpactAssets 50 for the fifth year," said La Franchi. "When SDS was launched in 2001, there was virtually no investor base for our impact funds. It is rewarding to see impact investing's heightened visibility among institutional investors today."

The IA 50 selection process for their international impact manager list has become much more competitive over the past few years.

"The caliber of this year's IA 50 lists is a product of the rigorous application scoring and analysis process that the IA 50 Review Committee has fine-tuned through the years," added Sandra Kartt, CFA, Managing Director, Investments, ImpactAssets. "We're thrilled to foster the continuing growth of these unique, innovative investing approaches addressing critical issues from climate to racial equity and gender equality."

SDS Capital Group was selected for the IA 50 2022 class based on their commitment to meaningful impact, diversity of communities in which investments are made, diversity of staff, and strong track record of delivering market or above market rates of return.

SDS currently manages over $1 billion in impact assets under management. The firm's 90 investments have helped generate more than 24,800 jobs and nearly 3,650 units of affordable and workforce housing in underserved communities with an average poverty rate of 31%. The urban communities where SDS has made investments have an average minority population of 65%.

"Over the next five years, we're on track to attain the same level of investment and impact that we achieved over the previous 20 years," added Ms. La Franchi. "The growth of SDS's existing and trailblazing new funds will accelerate our funding timeline and help us to undertake a pivotal role in the transformation of a growing number of our country's poorest communities."

