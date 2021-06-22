SDSol Technologies Helps Build Startups Worth More than $25 Million

MIAMI, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riding on the success of highly popular apps, SDSol Technologies emerges as a mover and shaker in the booming Miami tech scene. SDSol is a leading name today in the national and international tech world and is a key contributor to Miami's emergence as a global tech hub.

That Miami finds itself the center of a Southern Tech Boom is a story on its own. The Magic City, mainly known for its tropical beaches, lively nightlife, and a rising real estate industry, is transforming into a prime location for startups and venture capitalists. Miami is now competing with cities like Austin as one of the nation's new tech hubs. While Miami's tech and financial infrastructure have been growing over the past decade, the COVID 19 spread has accelerated its progress. Engineers, developers, and designers around the country are flocking to the city's sunny weather, rising real estate market, and generous tax code. This growth is seen in the evolving financial center and tech ecosystem. Parts of Miami are referred to as the "New Silicon Valley," the "New Manhattan," the "Wall Street South," and the "Yachting Capital of the World."

Twenty years prior to the current spurt Azam Malik, founder and CEO of SDSol Technologies, saw promise in Miami. Malik, a visionary tech guru, pictured the Magic City as a gateway to the ever-expanding Latin American market. He's spent his career helping shape the city's technological landscape, creating a fertile ground for its growth. SDSol has been instrumental in the success of start-ups - some of which are now valued at over $25M. As well as assisting mid-size businesses and big corporations in a variety of industries. Malik launched SDSol as a 2-3 person start-up in the early 2000's and has expanded into a 40-person multinational tech company.

While thrilled about the company and city's growth, Malik believes first and foremost in a business approach that puts clients and customers first. He states that the company, "understands each business comes with its specific needs, and hence our first step towards developing a project is to put ourselves in the shoes of our customers. It allows us to glean major insights into the company's particular requirements and the steps to achieve their goals."

Today SDSol is positioned as a tech frontrunner with its highly successful apps and innovative tech projects for global players like Cartier and many other Fortune 500 companies. SDSol has helped start-ups such as MyPark and PADL to grow into thriving business ventures through their state-of-the-art app & IoT solutions. The company has recently teamed up with AllSola TV to develop a cutting-edge smart device for charging, lighting, entertainment, and computing,

A trailblazer in the Miami tech-scene boom, the technology studio is recognized for major Android & iPhone mobile apps and award-winning UI/UX design, innovative IoT product development, custom software, and web application development. SDSol continues to effectively push forward technology and support companies as they expand their business, reach their goals and fully immerse in their digital transformation.

