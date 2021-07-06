SDSol Technologies Improves Lives Through Award-Winning Apps and IoT Products

MIAMI, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SDSol Technologies, South Florida's premier, full-service, one-stop-shop tech studio, is offering new mobile applications and Internet of Things (IoT) products to improve people's lifestyles and simplify life in Miami and nationwide. SDSol develops award-winning apps for clients utilizing in-house, full-time, senior development teams specialized in iOS, Android and Web. Its recent projects demonstrate the power of mobile and IoT technology to realize positive outcomes for business and society at large.

Azam Malik, Founder & CEO AllSola TV leveraging IoT Technology

"We are living in an age of digital transformation where almost every aspect of our lives is impacted by technology," stated Azam Malik, the Chief Systems Architect, Founder and CEO of SDSol Technologies. "And, state-of-the-art technologies like mobile apps and IoT with smarter hardware and software solution-integrated systems are not only helping businesses to scale up into the digital tech-driven space but also enabling consumers to enhance their quality of life."

By focusing on knowledge, innovation, teamwork and integrity, SDSol is helping businesses achieve goals through cost-efficient, customized, scalable and reliable technology solutions. SDSol's business and technology experts take application ideas from idea to delivery and never outsource work.

SDSol's award-winning mobile app development teams can develop applications for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Android and cross-platform app development. Using innovative techniques as mobile technology evolves, SDSol is constantly utilizing more tools and techniques for creating the best and most engaging apps on the market.

The company has created apps such as MyPark, the self-parking app. The cross-platform app is used nationwide to assist customers with paid parking from mobile devices. SDSol is also the creator of PADL, a fully automated paddleboard rental system allowing users to unlock and rent a paddleboard from a smartphone.

SDSol is also currently developing AllSola. This patented project has been developed to offer a steady supply of energy to a large section of underprivileged people living off the grid in rural areas of Africa. AllSola is an environment-friendly, sustainable and cost-effective smart device running on solar power, which helps with lighting, charging, entertainment and computing.

SDSol builds award-winning hardware, device software, Bluetooth integrations, embedded designs, prototypes, rapid prototyping, smart device product development, and design. The team will evaluate a product to determine its practical and technical feasibility in the marketplace.

SDSol Technologies believes that the internet of things is the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. "It is a merging of data, processing power and human intellect," Malik said. "It represents a technological revolution. As such, it creates many new opportunities for businesses."

Located in Miami with a regional office in Burlington, Vermont, SDSol Technologies has brought integrity, innovation, knowledge and teamwork to over 1,200 projects in the last 20 years. It provides timely, high-value, scalable business solutions to mobile app development, custom software development, custom web development and IoT product development.

