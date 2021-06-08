SDSol's CEO and Founder Shifts Company's Focus to include Internet of Things (IoT)

MIAMI, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO and founder of SDSol Technologies, Azam Malik, today announced that the company has shifted its strategic focus to include the Internet of Things (IoT). This technology, which involves the deployment of Internet-connected sensors and devices, is a fast-growing sector of the Information Technology (IT) industry. By asserting leadership in IoT, Malik is living the American Dream while continuing to build SDSol into a full-service, one-stop-shop tech studio that helps companies achieve business goals through customized technology services.

Azam Malik: CEO, Founder & Chief System's Architect of SDSol Technologies

Located in Miami with a regional office in Burlington, Vermont, SDSol Technologies has brought integrity, innovation, knowledge and teamwork to over 1,200 projects in the last 20 years. It provides timely, high-value, scalable business solutions to mobile app development, custom software development, custom web development and Internet of Things (IoT) product development.

SDSol's recent project, Allsola TV, offers a great example of the company's capacity for IoT leadership and innovation. AllSola is an integrated, solar-powered smart device for lighting, charging, entertainment and computing.

SDSol Technologies believes that IoT is the convergence of the physical and digital worlds. "It is a merging of data, processing power and human intellect," Malik said. "It represents a technological revolution. As such, it creates many new opportunities for businesses. We are working with clients on IoT strategies, which can be essential for digital transformation initiatives." Industry research reveals that the IoT is growing significantly year over year, especially as 5G networks come online and businesses are recognizing the data gathering value of remote sensors.

SDSol has been featured on Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch, Morningstar and Cision. The company has been the recipient of many industry honors. Clutch recognized SDSol as a Top Software Developer in Florida in 2020. Clutch also honored SDSol as a Top Performing B2B Company in Florida in 2020 and a Top Mobile App Company in Miami in 2020. The Manifest named SDSol a Top App Developer, Top Web Developer and Top Software Developer in 2020.

SDSol provides creative tech solutions to transform and grow businesses. They have worked with companies such as the University of Miami, The Biltmore Hotel, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, Marubeni Corporation, Caprix Car Valuations and Corporate Caterers.

SDSol takes an application idea from concept to development for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Android and cross-platform development. The company also specializes in software app development, SaaS development, enterprise software and data encryption. SDSol can help with web applications, eCommerce development and cloud computing. Malik added, "We take over critical but complex technology projects so you don't have to worry about recruiting hard-to-find developers and experts. We enable you to focus on running your business—but with technology that confers competitive advantage."

SDSol builds award-winning hardware, device software, Bluetooth integrations, embedded designs, prototypes, rapid prototyping, smart devices product development and design. The team will evaluate a product to determine its practical and technical feasibility in the marketplace.

