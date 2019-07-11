SDSU to Offer New Cybersecurity Management Master's Degree

SAN DIEGO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University (SDSU) announced today the launch of the Masters of Science in Cybersecurity Management (MSCM) degree program, with classes beginning in the fall semester of 2020. The MSCM is the first graduate degree program of its type to be offered by a business school in the California State University (CSU) system and the second graduate program with a STEM designation to be offered by the Fowler College of Business.

The SDSU MSCM degree program is unique in that it combines graduate level accounting courses with management information systems (MIS) courses to provide students with proficiency in cybersecurity analysis and risk management reporting pertaining to information systems and system/network auditing.

The degree program was established as a joint effort between SDSU's MIS department and the Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy to meet the demand for chief information security officers and cybersecurity managers in both private and public sectors.

"MSCM was a natural addition to our degree programs given the expertise of its founding faculty members," said Dr. Robert Briggs, interim chair of the MIS department at the Fowler College of Business. "It opens up fantastic career opportunities for our students because there is a deep need for more cybersecurity leaders in today's workplace."

"Because accounting systems auditors and network analysts have been increasingly called upon to contribute their expertise in evaluating cybersecurity risk as well as reporting on cybersecurity risk management, it is important to develop a degree program that combines accounting systems courses with information technology and cybersecurity courses," said Dr. Janie Chang, the William E. Cole Director of the Charles W. Lamden School of Accountancy. "The MSCM degree program prepares students with the knowledge and technical skills to develop, organize and execute accounting and cybersecurity strategies."

About the Fowler College of Business

With over 6,000 students, the Fowler College of Business at San Diego State University is one of the largest business schools in the U.S. For over 60 years, the college has produced some of the most successful and influential business leaders in the world. For more information, visit business.sdsu.edu.

