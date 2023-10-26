SDU Wins the Only ISRM Scientific and Technological Innovation Award of the International Society of Rock Mechanics (2023) for Innovative Achievements in Geotechnical Engineering

JINAN, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 15th ISRM International Congress on Rock Mechanics was held in Salzburg, Austria. The research results of the geotechnical engineering team of Shandong University, 'Fluid-solid coupling simulation test technology and application of major geological disasters in geotechnical engineering' won the only ISRM scientific and technological innovation award of the International Society of Rock Mechanics in 2023, adding new highlights.

Focusing on the major problems around the safe construction of tunnels and underground engineering and active prevention and control of disasters, the geotechnical engineering team of Shandong University has spent 15 years on scientific research and engineering practice, invented a similar material of fluid-solid coupling of underground engineering surrounding rock-groundwater-water storage structure.

The team independently developed the large-scale true triaxial fluid-solid coupling simulation test equipment of drilling and blasting method, innovated the fluid-solid coupling geological disaster simulation test system of tunneling machine method, invented a series of process groups such as complex geological test body construction, whole process excavation support and lining structure construction, developed a new test method of laser scanning-digital photography fusion and formed the fluid-solid coupling simulation test technology of geological disasters in the whole process of underground engineering construction, which provides support for the monitoring and early warning and active prevention and control design of major geological disasters.

The research results are widely used in railway, highway, water conservancy and hydropower, municipal and other fields. It has been successfully applied to the disaster control of key and difficult projects such as the Sichuan Chengdu-Lanzhou railway, Hubei Three Gorges overtopping dam expressway, Qingdao Jiaozhou Bay subsea tunnel, and Beijing-Shanghai expressway Jinan connection line, effectively promoting the progress of science and technology in the industry.

The International Society for Rock Mechanics and Rock Engineering (ISRM) established the ISRM Science and Technology Awards, including two special awards: "The Science Achievement Award" and "The Technological Innovation Award". The award is reviewed every two years and the purpose is to recognize ISRM members who have made outstanding contributions to science and technology in the field of rock mechanics and rock engineering.

