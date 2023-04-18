SDVOSB Aquia Inc. Announces SOC 2 Type II Acceleration Offering

Using Aquia Zero to SOC 2, organizations can streamline their SOC 2 Type II audit and demonstrate their commitment to maintaining best-in-class security standards

MILLSBORO, Del., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in cloud and cybersecurity professional services, today announced the launch of Zero to SOC 2 (Z2S2), an innovative accelerator program designed to help organizations navigate the Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type II audit report with confidence, speed, and agility.

The SOC 2 audit report evaluates how well a service organization's internal controls and processes ensure the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of its customers' data. There are two types of SOC 2 reports: Type I and Type II. A Type I report evaluates the service organization's controls and processes at a specific point in time, whereas a Type II report is more thorough, as it evaluates the effectiveness of those controls and processes over a period of time, typically six to 12 months.

The Aquia Z2S2 accelerator program streamlines the audit through a unique blend of foundational infrastructure-as-code (IaC) and automation, tailored to the specific needs of each customer's application, resulting in shorter time to market and cost savings.

With Aquia Z2S2, customers receive:

Custom interpretation and prioritization of SOC 2 trust services criteria

Top security engineers and compliance experts at their fingertips

Artifact generation and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) platform access

Continuous monitoring they can trust

Annual SOC 2 report renewal

Streamlined SOC 2 to FedRAMP authorization

"At Aquia, we are always looking for new opportunities to support the needs of our clients, and we are confident that this new service offering will fill a gap in the market for clients who are looking for a partner on their compliance journey," said Kalid Tarapolsi, vice president of strategy at Aquia. "We are striving to be a one-stop-shop for the cybersecurity compliance needs of our customers, and Z2S2 is another demonstration of these efforts."

Aquia works closely with Datalock, a trusted partner and third-party assessment organization (3PAO), to ensure its customers are prepared to take on their SOC 2 audit report with confidence.

Learn more about Aquia's Zero to SOC 2 offering at www.aquia.us/zero-to-soc-2.

Contact:

Ashling Knight

***@aquia.us

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12960616

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Aquia Inc.