SE ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Sea Limited for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Sea Limited ("Sea" or "the Company") (NYSE: SE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Sea and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On May 16, 2023, Sea issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Sea reported first-quarter earnings that fell significantly short of expectations due to a sharp increase in loan reserves. Sea also disclosed that the Company's previous Chief Investment Officer, David Ma, had left that role and joined the Company's Board of Directors.

On this news, Sea's stock price fell $15.62 per share, or 17.74%, to close at $72.45 per share on May 16, 2023.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

