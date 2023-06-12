SE FRAUD ALERT: Jakubowitz Law is Investigating Sea Limited in Connection with Potential Violations of Federal Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that an investigation into potential securities fraud allegations has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE)

Further details on the investigation: On May 16, 2023, Sea issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Among other items, Sea reported first-quarter earnings that fell significantly short of expectations due to a sharp increase in loan reserves. Sea also disclosed that the Company's previous Chief Investment Officer, David Ma, had left that role and joined the Company's Board of Directors.

On this news, Sea's stock price fell $15.62 per share, or 17.74%, to close at $72.45 per share on May 16, 2023.

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law