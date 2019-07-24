SE Solutions is now Steampunk - Welcome to the Revolution!

MCLEAN, Va., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Steampunk is being launched as the new name and brand for SE Solutions, Inc. After undergoing significant investment over the last year in new executive leadership, corporate facilities, infrastructure, and new capabilities – Steampunk is launching to redefine the expectations for how technical consulting services are brought to the Federal market.

"Today marks the beginning of a new culture aimed at growth, creative disruption, and capability development for our employees and clients. Steampunk will be a change agent for clients who thirst for more engaging and impactful solutions to their challenges and for employees who want to be part of a team that is quite simply striving every day to do the best work of their careers," says Matt Warren, the company's new Co-COO of Emerging Markets.

"Steampunk is a name chosen to convey creativity, growth, and a bold and diverse cultural connection with all of our employees, partners, clients, and communities. It symbolizes the collision of humans with technology and is a name that will stand out among our peers in the industry. It also respects the company's past and inspires our future in a memorable way to both our employees and our clients," said Chief Marketing Officer, Robbe Pearson.

Warren added, "You'll notice a new tagline as well, 'DESIGN. DISRUPT. REPEAT.' - a simple, but powerful phrase that represents how we solve our clients' greatest challenges. Human-centered Design (HCD) will be at the core of our delivery methodology that our employees will use to become more connected with our existing and new clients and colleagues. Together, this combination creates a distinguishing brand that embodies our core values and sets us apart from the 'sea of sameness' in government contracting."

About Steampunk

Steampunk is a Change Agent in the Federal contracting industry, bringing new thinking to clients in the Homeland, Federal Civilian, Health and DoD sectors. Through our Human-Centered delivery methodology, we are fundamentally changing the expectations our Federal clients have for true shared accountability in solving their toughest mission challenges. As an employee owned company, we focus on investing in our employees to enable them to do the greatest work of their careers – and rewarding them for outstanding contributions to our growth. If you want to learn more about our story, visit http://www.steampunk.com.

Media Contact: Robert Pearson, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer

robert.pearson@steampunk.com | 571.344.5538

www.steampunk.com | @Steampunk_inc

SOURCE Steampunk

Related Links

http://www.steampunk.com

