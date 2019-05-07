SE Solutions to Provide Computer Network Defense Support for U.S. House of Representatives

MCLEAN, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SE Solutions has recently been awarded a task order under its GSA Schedule 70 contract for Computer Network Defense to provide continuous monitoring to investigate and identify security incidents to the U.S. House of Representatives Information Security (INFOSEC) Office within the Office of the Chief Information Security Officer. INFOSEC is a 24x7 organization that is tasked with fortifying the U.S. House of Representatives' computer network.

"We are honored for this new opportunity to assist the U.S. House of Representatives with their emerging and evolving requirements. We're excited to expand our Cyber Network Defense and Security Operations Center expertise to new clients within the Federal Civilian sector." said SE Solutions President and COO John Wayne. "SE Solutions has a long-standing history of providing innovative, effective solutions to resolve our Federal customers' challenges and empower their mission."

SE Solutions will leverage their Computer Network Defense subject matter expertise to analyze data sources, extract, institutionalize, and document events, and collaborate to investigate incidents. In addition, SE Solutions will develop processes to proactively address security risks through the development of reporting dashboards to continuously track progress, improve indicators and protections across platforms, operating systems, databases, and management systems.

"We are excited to be an integral part of the U.S. House of Representatives security program to safeguard the security and integrity of the House network and ensure systems continuously meet House security standards. We look forward to partnering with the House to support their mission and strategic objectives." added David Wolf, Senior Vice President, Federal Civilian Sector for SE Solutions.

About SE Solutions

Strategic Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (SE Solutions) is a mission-focused small business that delivers expert cybersecurity, technology, and management consulting services. The company is committed to serving federal agencies that protect and defend our nation's security, infrastructure, and citizens. For more information about SE Solutions, visit www.sesolutions.com .

