Sea & Flour Awarded Patent for Systems and Methods for Processing Seaweed Used in Commercial Baking

Sea & Flour's first-of-its-kind line of bread products features seaweed as a primary ingredient, increasing protein content and lowering sodium compared to some standard bread loaves

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea & Flour , the first company to integrate seaweed into the commercial baking process, announced today it has been awarded a patent for systems and methods for processing seaweed. The patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,717,010) pertains to the process of cold washing, processing and granulating seaweed for use in breads and other related products. These processes help ensure that seaweed can be successfully incorporated into high volume baking while delivering the exceptional flavor and the nutritional benefits that come from the sea.

Sea & Flour products include bread, buns, rolls, and pizza dough. They are carb-positive and carbon-negative. As such, they help address climate change and expand regenerative coastal agriculture and the blue economy, while also improving the nutritional value of bread, one of America's most commonly eaten foods.

"We've learned from extensive market research that a significant share of American consumers now want to find ways to eat seaweed more often, so we set out to identify a way to make that easy to do by incorporating it into foods that people already eat on a daily basis," said Penelope Wasserman, Co-founder and President of Sea & Flour. "The most commonly eaten food is bread."

"Being awarded this patent is recognition of the uniqueness of our approach and the methods we developed and perfected over several years," said Arlin Wasserman, Co-founder and CEO of Sea & Flour. "We're making seaweed perform successfully as a key ingredient in food manufacturing including in everyday products like breads, rolls and pizza crusts, and we're excited to see this nutritious and sustainable ingredient play a larger role in our diets. Our goal is to help food manufacturers and retailers make products that consumers already love do more for them in terms of nutritional value while also doing more for the planet."

Sea & Flour products sequester carbon while providing nutritional benefits to help prevent some of the most common chronic diseases like osteoporosis and hypertension using nutrition-packed sea plants. The line of baked goods will become available in select grocery stores during the second half of this year. For more information or to get in touch, visit www.seaandflour.com.

About Sea & Flour

The Sea & Flour® Baking Company is making ocean health and human health a mainstream part of food in a delicious and ingenious way. We're revolutionizing one of the world's most popular foods: bread. Sea & Flour baked goods incorporate a blend of seaweeds processed in a novel way. Our products reduce sodium in our diets, help build stronger bones, and are carbon-negative. Our team has over a half century of executive experience in the food industry at companies including Sodexo, Unilever, and Compass Group and brings a proven track record of changing the way we eat and making the world more sustainable and delicious. Learn more at www.seaandflour.com.

