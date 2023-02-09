SEA & SHORELINE AND LIVING SHORELINE SOLUTIONS INC. FORM JOINT VENTURE TO ENHANCE COASTAL RESILIENCY

Experts in aquatic restoration and wave attenuation forge relationship to save shorelines by protecting coastal communities from severe storms and sea level rise.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, aquatic restoration specialist Sea & Shoreline and wave attenuation and erosion technology leader Living Shoreline Solutions Inc. announced a joint venture, amplifying the niche expertise of both organizations.

Sand accretes behind Wave Attenuation Devices (WADs) to rebuild the shoreline at the Florida Audubon Alafia Banks Sanctuary Wave Attenuation Devices

Sea & Shoreline's aquatic restoration expertise is visible in several hundred fresh and saltwater habitat projects ranging from shoreline protection to complete transformation of algae-dominated bodies of water into beautiful, healthy, clean, sustainable ecosystems. Living Shoreline Solutions' expertise lies in their patented Wave Attenuation Device® (WAD®) that stops and even reverses shoreline erosion by reducing wave energy and promoting beach accretion. Modeled from natural coastal protection and marine life habitat characteristics of the world's natural barrier reef systems, WADs can be placed as an offshore breakwater to attenuate oncoming wave energy to stop nearshore erosion, mitigating flooding in vulnerable coastline communities.

WADs are designed to become a part of surrounding wildlife sanctuary. The environmentally friendly pH neutral concrete structures are hollow with engineered angled cutouts on slanted sides that allow small fish and crustaceans to enter or pass through, and encourage oysters, barnacles, or other marine life to attach, thereby creating a sea life nursery in much the same way seagrass does.

Together, the two companies will focus on multi-trophic projects that not only restore, enhance, and protect shoreline communities from sea level rise and severe storms, but also improve water quality through nature-based solutions such as seagrass restoration, living shorelines, and creation of essential fish habitats.

A project in progress between the two organizations in Morehead City, North Carolina is the Sugarloaf Island Restoration Project which includes WADs, seagrass plantings, and a living shoreline. The project is expected to stop erosion, increase the shoreline for tourism, enhance water quality, fish habitat, and fishing opportunities, and increase the coastal resilience of Morehead City. Other projects, including several in Florida, are currently in planning or permitting.

"This new partnership allows us to provide another critical solution to help vulnerable coastline communities save their shorelines," said Sea & Shoreline CEO Jeff Huenink. "Over the course of many years, Living Shoreline Solutions' WADs projects have scientifically demonstrated shoreline enhancement."

According to Living Shoreline Solutions President Scott Bartkowski, "WADs coupled with Sea & Shoreline's habitat restoration techniques provide not only shoreline, but also habitat enhancement."

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline, LLC is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that restores fresh and saltwater habitats to healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems. Sea & Shoreline has completed hundreds of aquatic restoration projects including seagrass restorations, oyster, coral and artificial reefs, dredging, living shorelines, vegetated retaining walls, shoreline stabilizations, and wave attenuation. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com , or follow us on social media LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

ABOUT LIVING SHORELINE SOLUTIONS INC.

Living Shoreline Solutions, Inc. is a Florida-based firm that specializes in developing and deploying patented Wave Attenuation Devices to reduce shoreline erosion caused by wave energy. The company has completed many scientifically validated projects both nationally and internationally. For more information, please visit livingshorelinesolutions.com, or follow us on social media on Facebook or Instagram.

