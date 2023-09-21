SEA & SHORELINE AND MARTIN COUNTY PARTNER ON A NATURAL STORMWATER FILTRATION PROJECT, WINNER OF THE FLORIDA STORMWATER ASSOCIATION AWARD OF EXCELLENCE

Project believed to be the most cost-effective nutrient reduction BMP in Florida's history.

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea & Shoreline, the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened and imperiled aquatic environments, partnered with Martin County on an innovative approach to stormwater treatment in the Coral Gardens Stormwater Treatment Area by planting flexible vegetation in the stormwater conveyance to naturally remove excess phosphorus and nitrogen out of the water before entering the St. Lucie Estuary (SLE) and the Indian River Lagoon (IRL). This work, called the "Eelgrass Project", won the 2023 Florida Stormwater Association Award of Excellence.

Nick Muzia, PE from Martin County, receives Florida Stormwater Association's 2023 Award of Excellence for natural stormwater filtration project.

According to Nicholas Muzia, PE, Martin County Infrastructure Maintenance Manager, "A preliminary series of data was collected looking at water quality improvements. We are pleased with the initial results showing a 30% reduction in nutrients."

The "Eelgrass Project" was a locally funded stormwater rehabilitation project that began in 2020, with preliminary controlled testing in 2022. The treatment area included approximately 3,000 acres of the largest urban basin in Martin County. According to Ryan Brushwood, Sea & Shoreline's VP of Environmental Science, "The purpose of this project was to see if properly selected Florida native submerged aquatic vegetation could be beneficial to a stormwater system, stabilize the bottom to limit sediment transport, and improve overall water quality."

Sea & Shoreline planted 5,000 individual thumb-sized eelgrass plants. Plants were also monitored to ensure that all areas planted were continuing to support the establishment of grass. According to Muzia, "The results of this project helped prove the concept that nature-based solutions (flexible vegetation) can be the natural balance between water quality and flood control in Florida."

For more information about the project, please visit the "Eelgrass Project" at florida-stormwater.org

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that specializes in improving water quality and making our communities more resilient to the effects of climate change.

ABOUT THE MARTIN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

The five-member Board of County Commissioners is the legislative governing body of Martin County, Fla.

