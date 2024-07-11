SEA & SHORELINE CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF TRANSFORMATIVE AQUATIC RESTORATION AND SHORELINE PROTECTION

The Innovative Leader in Aquatic Restoration and Ecosystem Protection Marks 10 Years by Reflecting on Impact of Efforts

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea & Shoreline, Florida's leading aquatic restoration company, proudly celebrates its 10th anniversary this month. Over the past decade, Sea & Shoreline has emerged as a leader in the field, delivering remarkable ecological and economic impacts through innovative solutions and scientifically validated results.

By the Numbers: A Decade of Impact

Sea & Shoreline eelgrass restoration project in Crystal River, FL

In the last 10 years, Sea & Shoreline has completed 153 projects, transforming aquatic environments across Florida and North Carolina. Broken down by the numbers, these comprehensive habitat restoration, rehabilitation, protection, and stabilization efforts, as well as some of the resulting environmental impacts, include:

Seagrass/SAV Plants Planted: 1,608,035 – Each only a few inches tall and wide, the mass amount of seagrass and other submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) plants which Sea & Shoreline has planted would fill 23 Olympic-sized swimming pools, helping to clean and oxygenate critical habitats.

– Each only a few inches tall and wide, the mass amount of seagrass and other submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV) plants which Sea & Shoreline has planted would fill 23 Olympic-sized swimming pools, helping to clean and oxygenate critical habitats. Cages Installed: 14,850 – Each one protecting young plants and promoting growth, the grand number of herbivory protection devices would cover the length of 140 Eiffel Towers laid end-to-end.

– Each one protecting young plants and promoting growth, the grand number of herbivory protection devices would cover the length of 140 Eiffel Towers laid end-to-end. Pounds of Muck Removed: 717,720,000 – Equivalent to the weight of nearly 2,400 fully loaded Boeing 747s, the removal of the detrital material has allowed us to build healthy foundations for plant growth and has drastically improved water clarity and quality.

– Equivalent to the weight of nearly 2,400 fully loaded Boeing 747s, the removal of the detrital material has allowed us to build healthy foundations for plant growth and has drastically improved water clarity and quality. Spring Vents Opened: Over 900 – Imagine opening one natural water source every day for nearly three years! In many cases, these springs were previously clogged and unidentified, bringing new life and fresh water to rejuvenate multiple ecosystems and support biodiversity.

– Imagine opening one natural water source every day for nearly three years! In many cases, these springs were previously clogged and unidentified, bringing new life and fresh water to rejuvenate multiple ecosystems and support biodiversity. Total Acres Planted: 274 – Equivalent to an area larger than 200 American football fields, the acres of SAV/seagrass planted has grown far beyond its original space, as nature helps to spread this plentiful vegetation often by fourfold.

– Equivalent to an area larger than 200 American football fields, the acres of SAV/seagrass planted has grown far beyond its original space, as nature helps to spread this plentiful vegetation often by fourfold. Partnerships/Clients: 87 – The collaborative reach of the Sea & Shoreline team has been akin to partnering with a new client or partner every month for over seven years, fostering widespread environmental stewardship. Our partners include government entities, state agencies, water management districts, non-profit organizations, and more.

– The collaborative reach of the Sea & Shoreline team has been akin to partnering with a new client or partner every month for over seven years, fostering widespread environmental stewardship. Our partners include government entities, state agencies, water management districts, non-profit organizations, and more. Counties in FL and NC Served: 33 – Nearly half of all counties in Florida have trusted Sea & Shoreline with their aquatic restoration projects.

– Nearly half of all counties in have trusted Sea & Shoreline with their aquatic restoration projects. Innovative Solutions: 20 – Comparable to launching one new groundbreaking technology every six months, Sea & Shoreline's continuous drive for pioneering new technologies and restoration methods has allowed the company to guarantee the success of our projects and address multi-habitat issues for synergistic benefits.

A Vision for the Future

Sea & Shoreline's Founder Jim Anderson remarked, "We are immensely grateful to our clients for placing their trust in us, and to our team members who love healthy ecosystems and are passionate about restoring them. We are proud of our achievements over the past decade. Our work has not only revitalized aquatic ecosystems and stabilized shorelines, but has also supported economic growth and environmental education. As we look to the future, we remain committed to advancing our mission and expanding our impact."

Looking Ahead

The next decade promises even greater advancements as Sea & Shoreline continues to innovate and lead in the field of aquatic restoration and shoreline stabilization. With ongoing projects, new partnerships, and a dedicated team of experts, the company is poised to make even more significant contributions to the health of waterways and the communities that depend on them.

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that specializes in improving water quality and making communities more resilient to the effects of climate change. Services include environmental dredging, seagrass/submerged aquatic vegetation restoration, natural stormwater filtration, oyster reefs, artificial reefs, living shorelines, wave attenuation, rip rap, vegetated retaining walls, wetland plantings, invasives control, project design, surveying, permitting, and funding. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

