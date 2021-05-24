Sea & Shoreline Refreshes and Revitalizes Blue Springs State Park

For almost 50 years, Blue Springs State Park has been a popular destination for visitors who want to enjoy the natural wonders of Florida, from fresh spring activities to manatee sightings. However, deterioration of the shorelines from aquatic life, swimmers, manatees, and alligators has led to areas of the springs becoming unsafe and unsustainable for both marine and human life. To help mitigate further erosion or failure along the banks of the springs, Sea & Shoreline's efforts will include integrated soil bioengineering and natural rock wall construction, removing and disposing of existing damaged structures, installing temporary erosion and sediment control measures, and protecting manatees from disturbance. The goal of these efforts is to reinforce unstable slopes and fill in sections of the bank that have been carved out by natural and human activities.

For the over 600,000 visitors a year to Blue Springs State Park, this project will ensure a safer and more secure experience to enjoy the springs, from kayaking, boating, fishing and camping, as well as flourishing habitats for manatees and other sea life. Project is expected to be completed this year before the end of July.

The Blue Springs Bank Stabilization project is one of a myriad of environmental projects happening throughout the state in a continued effort to build awareness of conservation needs and sea life survival.

"Our mission at Sea & Shoreline is to restore and enhance environmental ecosystems," said Sea & Shoreline Vice President of Project Management, Dr. Andy Risi. "We are grateful to our partners at FWC for allowing us to bring our aquatic expertise to Blue Springs Run in order to restore these corrupted shorelines to thriving habitats for both marine life and park guests."

Since its inception in 2014, Sea & Shoreline's heralded experience with scientifically validated methods of aquatic restoration has proven successful across more than 150 environmental projects. The company continues to be the industry leader in rehabilitating threatened and corrupted aquatic environments, with proven success in places such as Crystal River, Homosassa River, the Caloosahatchee River, and the Indian River Lagoon.

ABOUT SEA & SHORELINE

Sea & Shoreline, LLC is a Florida-based aquatic restoration firm that restores fresh and saltwater habitats to healthy and self-sustaining ecosystems. Services include seagrass, oyster reef, coral reef, and propeller scar restorations, dredging, living shorelines, vegetated retaining walls, wetland plantings, berm and bank stabilizations, and seagrass mitigation banking. For more information, please visit seaandshoreline.com , or follow us on social media LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

Contact: Heather Herold

[email protected]

(321) 626-6760

SOURCE Sea & Shoreline, LLC

Related Links

http://www.seaandshoreline.com/

