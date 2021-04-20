Sea-Bands Named Winner of First Annual The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards
Hand-Selected and Tested by Trusted Editors of The Bump, the 2021 Best of Pregnancy Awards Honors Outstanding Products for Moms-to-Be
Apr 20, 2021, 12:30 ET
NEWPORT, R.I., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Band International, a leader in the field of natural personal care products designed to promote health and wellness, is pleased to announce that the Original Sea-Band acupressure wristbands have been selected as a winner of the first annual The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards in the care category. Sea-Band acupressure wristbands are a leading drug-free remedy for nausea due to pregnancy and other causes.
The Bump Best of Pregnancy Awards winners were selected by The Bump editorial team for their purpose, efficacy, aesthetics, and more, across three categories: live, wear, and care. The team tested hundreds of products and identified the top 33 award winners.
"We are thrilled that the Original Sea-Band was selected by The Bump, the definitive voice for millennial parents," said Sea-Band President Leonard Nihan. "Sea-Band acupressure bands provide an easy and natural way to combat morning sickness without taking drugs."
Original Sea-Band acupressure wristbands were designed to provide effective, drug-free relief—ideal for pregnant women, chemotherapy and postoperative patients, as well as those suffering from motion sickness. The acupressure wristbands work fast and provide effective relief without side effects. Sea-Bands are clinically tested, FDA cleared, and studies have shown a 70% reduction in morning sickness for women who used them.
Sea-Bands harness the natural effect of acupressure and continue to provide effective relief by applying continuous pressure on the P6 (or Nei-Kuan) point on each wrist using a plastic stud. Sea-Bands are a low-cost, clinically proven, drug-free alternative treatment for the control of nausea and vomiting.
About Sea-Band International
Sea-Band International is a leader in the field of natural personal care products designed to promote health and wellness. Products include the Original Sea-Band acupressure wristbands, Sea-Band Anti-Nausea Ginger Gum, and Sea-Band Mama Ginger Lozenges. Sea-Band products are available in most supermarkets, pharmacies, and online at www.sea-band.com.
Media Contact:
Kathleen Van Gorden
401-480-1840
[email protected]
SOURCE Sea-Bands
