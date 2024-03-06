Sea Cloud Spirit Arrives in Nassau: Announces 2025 Florida and The Bahamas Sailing Featuring Palm Beach Pre-Cruise and PREMIUM Brightline Experience Option

NASSAU, Bahamas, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Cloud Cruises, one of the world's most storied names in cruise travel, celebrated the inaugural call of Sea Cloud Spirit at Nassau Cruise Port. Joining Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes for a ceremonial plaque exchange were Islands of The Bahamas officials and tourism industry leaders including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper. Sea Cloud Spirit is currently embarking on an immersive Bahamas sailing Nassau roundtrip March 4-12 that will call on boutique ports including the Exumas and Eleuthera. The current sailing's Special Guest Lecturer Les Standiford was in attendance and shared details on a special 2025 voyage featuring his passions of Florida, Brightline and The Bahamas.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation I. Chester Cooper and tourism industry leaders joined Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes for a ceremonial plaque exchange to celebrate the inaugural call of Sea Cloud Spirit at the Nassau Cruise Port.

"Today, we welcome Sea Cloud Cruises to explore the islands of the Bahamas," said Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation Deputy Prime Minister and Chester Cooper. "This voyage on Sea Cloud Spirit symbolizes not only the strength of our cruise industry but the enduring allure of the Bahamas as a destination of choice for travelers around the world,"

Sea Cloud Cruises Sea Cloud Spirit will offer a new itinerary in 2025, 2025 Miami roundtrip March 27-April 4 with a pre-cruise hotel stay at The Breakers Palm Beach and Brightline PREMIUM transfer option, combining two of Standiford's beloved books. "The Last Train to Paradise" is a definitive history of Henry Flagler and the Florida East Coast Railway which is closely connected to Brightline. "Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America's Xanadu," chronicles the unique island in American history including original Sea Cloud owners E.F. Hutton and Marjorie Merriweather Post. Standiford will share stories and tales of Henry Flagler and Marjorie Merriweather Post throughout the journey which includes stops in Miami, Eleuthera, the Exumas, Key West and multiple days under full sail.

"Our guests are continually enamored with the earliest chapter of Sea Cloud's history and there is no more charming expert and storyteller of this golden age than Les Standiford," said Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes. "We are delighted to welcome him once again as we feature The Breakers, Brightline and The Bahamas for an exclusive travel experience with limited availability."

Brightline is the new train system on the same corridor as the Florida East Coast Railway in Standiford's book "The Last Train to Paradise," seamlessly connecting travelers to top major events and destinations between Central and South Florida. Guests reserving the exclusive pre-cruise stay at The Breakers can experience PREMIUM service enroute to Brightline MiamiCentral and PortMiami to board Sea Cloud Spirit.

"Brightline's PREMIUM service is the ultimate experience for discerning travelers to combine a pre-or post-cruise luxury hotel resort in Central or South Florida," shared Brightline's SVP Partnerships and Sales Johanna Rojas. "We look forward to welcoming guests before they board Sea Cloud Spirit on this unique itinerary and encourage all cruisers to make Brightline PREMIUM a part of their vacation."

Les Standiford is a New York Times Bestselling author of 25 books and novels and a distinguished university professor and founding director of the creative writing program at Florida International University.

On each of the three sailing yachts comprising the Sea Cloud Cruises fleet, the sails are still traditionally hoisted by hand – an impressive and stunning job every time. There are no buttons that can simply be pressed and it takes almost a full hour until all sails catch the wind. Each voyage includes at least one day under full sail, a highlight of the Sea Cloud Cruises experience.

Sea Cloud Cruises sailings offer a well-balanced mix of authentic sailing experiences and unique discoveries ashore. With paramount courteousness and consideration, the crew creates a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere combined with impeccable service.

For more information on Sea Cloud Cruises, contact your travel advisor, call 1-888-732-2568, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.seacloud.com.

About Sea Cloud Cruises

Since 1979, Sea Cloud Cruises has been one of the world's most storied names in cruise travel. The 90-year-old four-masted Sea Cloud, her younger sister Sea Cloud II, and new Sea Cloud Spirit combine the experience of traditional seamanship with the ambience and luxurious charm of classically elegant private yachts. Berlitz Cruise Guide regularly ranks Sea Cloud and Sea Cloud II among the top five cruise ships in the world. For more information, visit www.seacloud.com.

About The Bahamas

The Bahamas has over 700 islands and cays, as well as 16 unique island destinations. Located only 50 miles off the coast of Florida, it offers a quick and easy way for travelers to escape their everyday. The island nation also boasts world-class fishing, diving, boating and thousands of miles of the Earth's most spectacular beaches for families, couples and adventurers to explore. See why It's Better in The Bahamas at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

About Brightline

Brightline seamlessly connects travelers to top major events and destinations between Central and South Florida. The company currently serves Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. Brightline was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Most Innovative Companies in travel, offering a guest-first experience designed to reinvent train travel and take cars off the road. Brightline plans to bring its award-winning service to additional city pairs and congested corridors across the country that are too close to fly and too long to drive, with immediate plans to connect Las Vegas to Southern California. For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

