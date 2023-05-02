SEA Crab House Focuses on the Customer Experience with Round of New Hires

SEA Crab House has hired highly experienced new staff to improve on operation challenges from the start of the new year.

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEA Crab House, the restaurant chain known for its seafood boils with Southeast Asian influences, is excited to announce a round of new hires aimed at enhancing the customer experience. The company is dedicated to providing top-notch service and continually improving its operations to better serve its clientele.

Owner Pattaporn Lorwatcharasophon is enthusiastic about the new additions to the team. "The secret is in the three J's: James, Jereme, and Jeff," she said. "We're confident that these industry veterans will bring valuable experience, innovative ideas, and dedication to delivering the best possible experience for our customers."

James Waldner joins the team as the VP of Operations, bringing with him a wealth of experience managing over 55 stores for Pete's Coffee. Jereme Roach, the new General Manager of the Beaverton location, has over 15 years of management experience in the restaurant business and a proven track record of success in creating positive customer experiences. Lastly, Jeff Brandon, formerly with Cracker Barrel, brings twenty years of experience in the restaurant business to his new role at SEA Crab House.

SEA Crab House is committed to offering a unique dining experience, featuring live crab and lobster in its signature dishes. With locations in Astoria, Seattle, Bend, and Beaverton, and plans to expand to Bellevue and Boise, the company is steadily growing its footprint and bringing its distinctive flavors to more people across the region.

About the SEA Crab House

The SEA Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (SEA) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seattle, Bend, and Beaverton, and soon Bellevue and Boise. Join us at one of our seafood restaurants today!

SOURCE SEA Crab House