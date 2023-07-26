S.E.A. Crab House Opens New Location in Downtown Boise

News provided by

SEA Crab House

26 Jul, 2023, 10:24 ET

S.E.A. Crab House celebrated their grand opening in downtown Boise, Idaho, on July 24th, 2023, and is poised to serve the Boise community.

BOISE, Idaho, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S.E.A. Crab House, the renowned restaurant chain celebrated for its mouthwatering seafood boils infused with Southeast Asian flavors, is thrilled to announce that it is officially open for business in downtown Boise, Idaho. Located at 800 W Main St, Ste 230, they celebrated their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with the local business chamber on Monday, July 24th.

"I want to thank the Boise Metro Chamber for their warm welcome and support," says SEA Crab House president Christophe Adrien. "The local business community has been exceptionally supportive of our investment in downtown Boise, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of it."

The S.E.A. Crab House in Boise is the fifth location for the seafood chain, and tenth restaurant opening for owner Patta Lorwatcharasophon. The Boise location is the third to open this year, with one more planned in Bellevue, Washington in the fall. The new seafood chain has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity in the last year and plans to open 25 locations by 2025, as stated by the owner at the EDCO Pub Talk event last month in Bend, Oregon.

About the S.E.A. Crab House

The S.E.A. Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (S.E.A.) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seattle, Bend, and Beaverton, and soon Bellevue and Boise. Join us at one of our seafood restaurants today!

SOURCE SEA Crab House

Also from this source

S.E.A. Crab House to Give Away 9,999 Eggs in Astoria and Bend in Epic Egg Drive

SEA Crab House Focuses on the Customer Experience with Round of New Hires

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.