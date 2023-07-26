S.E.A. Crab House Opens New Location in Downtown Boise

S.E.A. Crab House celebrated their grand opening in downtown Boise, Idaho, on July 24th, 2023, and is poised to serve the Boise community.

BOISE, Idaho, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S.E.A. Crab House, the renowned restaurant chain celebrated for its mouthwatering seafood boils infused with Southeast Asian flavors, is thrilled to announce that it is officially open for business in downtown Boise, Idaho. Located at 800 W Main St, Ste 230, they celebrated their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with the local business chamber on Monday, July 24th.

"I want to thank the Boise Metro Chamber for their warm welcome and support," says SEA Crab House president Christophe Adrien. "The local business community has been exceptionally supportive of our investment in downtown Boise, and we look forward to becoming an integral part of it."

The S.E.A. Crab House in Boise is the fifth location for the seafood chain, and tenth restaurant opening for owner Patta Lorwatcharasophon. The Boise location is the third to open this year, with one more planned in Bellevue, Washington in the fall. The new seafood chain has experienced a meteoric rise in popularity in the last year and plans to open 25 locations by 2025, as stated by the owner at the EDCO Pub Talk event last month in Bend, Oregon.

The S.E.A. Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (S.E.A.) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seattle, Bend, and Beaverton, and soon Bellevue and Boise. Join us at one of our seafood restaurants today!

