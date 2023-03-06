SEA Crab House to Open A New Location in Seattle, WA on March 8, 2023

SEA Crab House seafood restaurant in Seattle is set to open its doors to the public on March 8th, 2023

SEATTLE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch its newest location in Seattle, WA on Wednesday, March 8th, 2023. This will be the second of four openings planned for 2023, including Beaverton, Bellevue, and Boise.

"Seattle is going to be our biggest location, not just in square footage but also because of its proximity to Seattle's professional sports stadiums," said Patta Lorwatcharasophon, founder and CEO of the SEA Crab House. "We plan to make our Seattle location a sports fan haven, featuring a full sports bar, TV's, and of course our signature seafood boils. SEA Crab House is all about experience."

The SEA Crab House has made reservations available online for their opening week in Seattle. "We anticipate a full house throughout the weekend," added Patta Lorwatcharasophon. "Our Beaverton location was booked full when we first opened, and we only saw a fraction of the support leading into that opening compared with Seattle. I can't thank the community of Seattle enough who have shown us nothing but support from the beginning. We can't wait to serve this new community of ours."

About the SEA Crab House

The SEA Crab House dining experience brings life to every meal. Our live crab and lobster may not sing and dance, but they certainly bring the wow factor to diners of all ages. Our seafood boils feature Southeast Asian (SEA) influences and tastes, creating a unique experience to a beloved dining style. We currently have locations in Astoria, Seaside, Bend, and soon Beaverton and Seattle, bringing the ocean to your table. Join us at one of our seafood restaurants today!

SOURCE SEA Crab House