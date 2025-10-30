Sea-Fire Marine Announces AT-Series Aerosol Fire Suppression Systems and Upcoming Boat Show Appearances

BALTIMORE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea-Fire Marine, a global leader in marine fire detection and suppression systems, proudly announces the launch of its AT-Series Aerosol Fire Suppression Systems — a new generation of compact, eco-friendly fire protection solutions designed specifically for marine applications.

The AT-Series delivers rapid, reliable fire suppression for engine compartments, electrical panels, battery enclosures, and other enclosed spaces across a wide range of marine environments. The systems are non-pressurized, maintenance-free, and environmentally responsible, producing no harmful emissions, ozone depletion, or global warming potential.

As boat show season approaches, Sea-Fire Marine and its local distributors will be on-site to showcase the AT-Series Aerosol Systems and meet with consumers, dealers, and trade professionals. Visitors will have the opportunity to see the system firsthand, speak with technical experts, and learn how this innovative technology provides powerful protection for today's advanced marine vessels.

Upcoming Boat Show Appearances:

Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS): Fort Lauderdale, 10/29–11/2 – Consumer

Fort Lauderdale, 10/29–11/2 – Marine Log Ferries Conference: Jersey City, 11/4–11/5 – Trade

Jersey City, 11/4–11/5 – Marine Equipment Trade Show (METS): Amsterdam, 11/18–11/20 – Trade

Amsterdam, 11/18–11/20 – Pacific Marine Expo (PME): Seattle, 11/20–11/22 – Trade

Seattle, 11/20–11/22 – International WorkBoat Show (IWBS): New Orleans, 12/3–12/5 – Trade

New Orleans, 12/3–12/5 – St. Petersburg Boat Show: St. Petersburg, 1/15–1/18 – Consumer

St. Petersburg, 1/15–1/18 – Miami International Boat Show: Miami, 2/11–2/15 – Consumer

Miami, 2/11–2/15 – Palm Beach International Boat Show (PBIBS): West Palm Beach, 3/25–3/29 – Consumer

West Palm Beach, 3/25–3/29 – Suncoast Boat Show: Sarasota, 4/17–4/19 – Consumer

"With decades of experience in marine fire protection, Sea-Fire continues to advance safety through innovation," said Ernie Ellis, President at Sea-Fire Marine. "The AT-Series offers a compact, sustainable, and effective fire suppression solution designed to meet the needs of both commercial and recreational vessels."

The AT-Series is certified to USCG and ISO 9001:2015 standards, ensuring reliability and compliance for vessels operating in U.S. and international waters. Designed for simplicity, the system installs easily without the need for complex piping or heavy hardware, making it ideal for both new builds and retrofits.

For more information about the Sea-Fire AT-Series Aerosol Fire Suppression Systems, visit www.sea-fire.com .

