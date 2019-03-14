Sea Foam Launches Marine PRO

"Marine PRO is the solution for marine engine owners and technicians dealing with the hard starting, throttle hesitation, misfiring, and other fuel-related issues that have always caused problems on the water," says Mark Hanson, President at Sea Foam Sales Company.

And like Sea Foam's well-established Motor Treatment, Marine PRO is safe, easy to use, and doesn't contain harsh chemicals or detergents. Just add it to the fuel for any 2- or 4-stroke gasoline marine engine—inboard or outboard.

For experienced boaters like fishing legend Al Lindner, Marine PRO is a natural extension for a company that's already well-trusted. His associate Jeremy Smith, operations manager at Lindner Media Productions, agrees. "A product specifically developed for marine use is going to give a lot of people confidence, who have had experience with Sea Foam already," Smith says. "Even though Motor Treatment might be a great product I think Marine PRO is something boat owners will really jump on board with."

Marine PRO will be available in Fleet Farm stores starting in March, and more widely available during the summer.

About Sea Foam Sales Company

Twin Cities-based Sea Foam Sales Company has been a trusted leader in engine fuel treatments, engine fluid treatments, lubricants, and other specialty products since 1942. Founded on a single product developed for the marine market that gave it its name, Sea Foam has since grown to include a wide range of products for the automotive aftermarket and related industries, and is distributed nationwide. For more information about Sea Foam Sales Company, go to seafoamsales.com.

