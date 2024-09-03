SEA LAUNCH SUCCESS: EVOLUTION SPACE PROVIDES ROCKET AS THE SPACEPORT COMPANY INAUGURATES NEW HYPERSONIC TEST RANGE AT SEA

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolution Space announced in partnership with The Spaceport Company the successful sea-based launch of a sub-scale hypersonic test rocket to 55,500 ft from the Gulf of Mexico. The launch, conducted by The Spaceport Company from their new offshore launch vessel "Once in a Lifetime", was performed to test their proprietary motion compensation platform as part of their ongoing services for the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

Coming less than a week after Evolution's AFWERX SBIR Phase II hypersonic contract announcement, Evolution's participation demonstrated the precision and proficiency of their hypersonic technology in the at sea mission by providing a sub-scale rocket vehicle and launch coordination services.

"We are very excited about the success of this test. It strengthens our mission of expanding launch capacity, capabilities, and cadence, and this validation of our technology is proof we not only have the vision but the technical expertise to deliver." Stated Tom Marotta, CEO of the Spaceport Company. "We're proud to again partner with Evolution for this second joint sea launch and look forward to future opportunities to showcase our end-to-end shared service capabilities."

The success of The Spaceport Company's test goes beyond addressing the space launch site congestion challenge. It provides the Department of Defense with a new and unique range for hypersonic and missile testing, a development that aligns perfectly with Evolution's mission to provide innovative and adaptable defense solutions.

"Testing for hypersonic launch at sea is an incredible experience." Remarked Matthew Merighi, Evolution's Director of Strategy and Business Development. "We share a mission with The Spaceport Company to provide new solutions to the Defense Department's infrastructure challenges. We believe it is critical for companies like ours to collaborate to maximize the transformative growth we bring to U.S. defense capabilities."

ABOUT THE SPACEPORT COMPANY

The Spaceport Company is a leading provider of innovative infrastructure solutions. The Spaceport Company's vision is to create cutting-edge launch platforms that enable a wide range of space missions, driving advancements in scientific research, national security, and commercial space endeavors.

ABOUT EVOLUTION

Founded in 2018, Evolution Space is a leading provider of rapidly-responsive solid rocket motors for the next generation of space research and defense. For more information visit evolutionspace.com.

SOURCE Evolution Space