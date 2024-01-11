Sea Limited Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

11 Jan, 2024, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sea Limited - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides information and insights into Sea Limited's tech activities, including Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions.
Sea Ltd (Sea) carries out the development of platforms for online, mobile entertainment, and communication for users. Its Garena platform is an online games developer and publisher with global footprint across more than 130 markets, enables users to access mobile and online PC games, and other entertainment content such as live streaming.
The company operates an ecommerce platform called Shopee that connects buyers and sellers. It offers SeaMoney, a digital payments and financial services provider and provides various digital financial services such as ewallet services, payment processing, credit-related digital financial offerings, and other financial products to individuals and businesses. The company operates in Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.
It also provides insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits, & details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts
Scope
- Shopee is utilizing emerging technologies for engaging consumers and building loyalty. The company leverages data science and AI to create shopper models based on various data points such as demographics and past purchases to deliver personalized shopping experiences
- Shopee Taiwan enhanced its online shopping experience and IT maintenance through Google Cloud services. Google Cloud's Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Cloud SQL streamlined the maintenance of Shopee's platform with pre-configured environments
- Sea Group and its businesses actively collaborates, acquires, and invests in a variety of tech companies that are engaged in developing solutions based on disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning (ML), alternative reality, etc. to widen its product portfolio
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insights into Sea Limited's tech operations
- Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives
- Gain insights into its technology themes under focus
- Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships and acquisition strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Investment
- Acquisitions
Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
- Contact the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- visa
- ponds
- loreal
- Mediacorp
- KonsultaMD
- Multisys
- JCB international
For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kdfvk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article