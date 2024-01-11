Sea Limited Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

The report provides information and insights into Sea Limited's tech activities, including Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs, overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches and acquisitions.

Sea Ltd (Sea) carries out the development of platforms for online, mobile entertainment, and communication for users. Its Garena platform is an online games developer and publisher with global footprint across more than 130 markets, enables users to access mobile and online PC games, and other entertainment content such as live streaming.

The company operates an ecommerce platform called Shopee that connects buyers and sellers. It offers SeaMoney, a digital payments and financial services provider and provides various digital financial services such as ewallet services, payment processing, credit-related digital financial offerings, and other financial products to individuals and businesses. The company operates in Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

It also provides insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits, & details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts

Scope

  • Shopee is utilizing emerging technologies for engaging consumers and building loyalty. The company leverages data science and AI to create shopper models based on various data points such as demographics and past purchases to deliver personalized shopping experiences
  • Shopee Taiwan enhanced its online shopping experience and IT maintenance through Google Cloud services. Google Cloud's Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Cloud SQL streamlined the maintenance of Shopee's platform with pre-configured environments
  • Sea Group and its businesses actively collaborates, acquires, and invests in a variety of tech companies that are engaged in developing solutions based on disruptive technologies such as AI, machine learning (ML), alternative reality, etc. to widen its product portfolio

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Investment
  • Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment & Acquisitions Network Map

  • ICT Budget and Contracts
  • Key Executives
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • visa
  • ponds
  • loreal
  • Mediacorp
  • KonsultaMD
  • Multisys
  • JCB international

