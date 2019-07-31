Sea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results

SINGAPORE, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) ("Sea" or the "Company") plans to announce its second quarter 2019 results before the U.S. market opens on August 20, 2019, U.S. Eastern Time (August 20, 2019, Singapore / Hong Kong Time).

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company's website.

Details of the conference call and webcast are as follows:

Date and time: 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 20, 2019 7:30 PM Singapore / Hong Kong Time on August 20, 2019



Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/se190820.html

Dial in numbers: US Toll Free: 1-888-317-6003 Hong Kong: 800-963-976

International: 1-412-317-6061 Singapore: 800-120-5863

United Kingdom: 08-082-389-063

Passcode for Participants: 7758370



A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website (https://www.seagroup.com/investor/financials). An archived webcast will be available at the same link above.

For enquiries, please contact:

Investors / analysts: ir@seagroup.com

Media: media@seagroup.com

About Sea Limited

Sea's mission is to better the lives of the consumers and small businesses of our region with technology. Our region includes the key markets of Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea operates three businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial services, known as Garena, Shopee, and AirPay, respectively.

