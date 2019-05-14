Sea Race Challenge: 70 Miles in 48 Hours, No Motors or Support

"SEVENTY48 celebrates our relationship with the water. It's exciting for us to reconnect with the restored waterway in an epic event like this," said Dean Burke, CEO, Travel Tacoma and Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

Northwest Maritime Center in Port Townsend created SEVENTY48 and is the event organizer. Burke and TSSSC were instrumental in developing SEVENTY48, recognizing the event's potential to positively impact Tacoma and its recreational waterways.

SEVENTY48 festivities begin with a free Pre-Funk party, starting at noon May 31 at Social Bar & Grill. Enjoy live music and a specially crafted beer by Tacoma's own Harmon Brewing.

When the race begins at 7 p.m., spectators have lots of options to catch the excitement. Find a spot at the Foss Waterway Marina start line, reserve a table at a Ruston Way waterfront restaurant or bring lawn chairs to spacious Owen Beach. Port Townsend also has plenty of viewing spots so fans can celebrate team arrivals June 1 and 2.

With SEVENTY48 as the anchor of your Tacoma trip, you can plan an extra day or two to explore local activities from mountain to city to sea. Hike at Mount Rainier National Park, just 35 miles away. Check out downtown Tacoma's walkable museum district or the South Sound Craft Crawl, a craft beer trail with over 30 locations. Or get on the water yourself with kayak rentals or a boat tour. Find details on where to stay and play at TravelTacoma.com.

