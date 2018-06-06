Sea Race Dares You to Row, Paddle or Pedal 70 Miles in 48 Hours

TACOMA, Wash., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Paddleboards, kayaks, rowboats and more will fill Tacoma's waterfront when 123 teams race to Port Townsend on Monday, June 11. They're launching a new sea race called SEVENTY48, with the goal of covering the 70 miles in 48 hours.
And it's all by human power only; no motors, no sails, no support boats.
"For a first-time event, SEVENTY48 is generating a ton of excitement and interest from people," said Dean Burke, executive director, Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission. "Waterway improvements over time have made this epic event possible, in a place where it would have been unheard of in the past."
Teams from Hawaii to the United Kingdom have registered for SEVENTY48. The event's lively kickoff party will include presentations by champion athletes Natalia Cohen, rower, and Karl Kruger, stand-up paddleboarder.
SEVENTY48 is the precursor to Race to Alaska, an unsupported sea race that spans 750 miles from Point Townsend to Ketchikan. Race to Alaska begins the day after SEVENTY48 participants dock in Port Townsend.
The public is invited to participate in two days of SEVENTY48 activities:
The SEVENTY48 Pre-Funk
Sunday, June 10, 3-7 p.m., at Social Bar and Grill on the Thea Foss Waterway, Tacoma
- Presentation by Natalia Cohen, one of six women to row across the Pacific Ocean from San Francisco to Cairns, Australia, setting a world record as the first female team to finish that route unsupported
- Presentation by Karl Kruger, the first athlete to complete the Race to Alaska on a stand-up paddleboard
- Music, food and Human-Powered Pale Ale, specially co-brewed for SEVENTY48 by event sponsor Harmon Brewing Company and Port Townsend Brewing Company
The SEVENTY48 Sendoff Party
Monday, June 11, 4:30 p.m., at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma
- Food, music and appearances by Cohen and Kruger
The SEVENTY48 Race
Monday, June 11, 5:30 p.m., outside the Museum of Glass, on Tacoma's Thea Foss Waterway
- Tacoma's waterfront parks and restaurants offer excellent viewpoints for spectators.
- Keep up with the action with a live stream of the finish line on the SEVENTY48 home page.
