Sea Race Dares You to Row, Paddle or Pedal 70 Miles in 48 Hours

"For a first-time event, SEVENTY48 is generating a ton of excitement and interest from people," said Dean Burke, executive director, Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission. "Waterway improvements over time have made this epic event possible, in a place where it would have been unheard of in the past."

Teams from Hawaii to the United Kingdom have registered for SEVENTY48. The event's lively kickoff party will include presentations by champion athletes Natalia Cohen, rower, and Karl Kruger, stand-up paddleboarder.

SEVENTY48 is the precursor to Race to Alaska, an unsupported sea race that spans 750 miles from Point Townsend to Ketchikan. Race to Alaska begins the day after SEVENTY48 participants dock in Port Townsend.

The public is invited to participate in two days of SEVENTY48 activities:

The SEVENTY48 Pre-Funk

Sunday, June 10, 3-7 p.m., at Social Bar and Grill on the Thea Foss Waterway, Tacoma

Presentation by Natalia Cohen , one of six women to row across the Pacific Ocean from San Francisco to Cairns, Australia , setting a world record as the first female team to finish that route unsupported

, one of six women to row across the Pacific Ocean from to Cairns, , setting a world record as the first female team to finish that route unsupported Presentation by Karl Kruger , the first athlete to complete the Race to Alaska on a stand-up paddleboard

, the first athlete to complete the Race to on a stand-up paddleboard Music, food and Human-Powered Pale Ale, specially co-brewed for SEVENTY48 by event sponsor Harmon Brewing Company and Port Townsend Brewing Company

The SEVENTY48 Sendoff Party

Monday, June 11, 4:30 p.m., at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma

Food, music and appearances by Cohen and Kruger

The SEVENTY48 Race

Monday, June 11, 5:30 p.m., outside the Museum of Glass, on Tacoma's Thea Foss Waterway

Tacoma's waterfront parks and restaurants offer excellent viewpoints for spectators.

Keep up with the action with a live stream of the finish line on the SEVENTY48 home page.

