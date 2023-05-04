Sea Rocket Water Adventures announces expansion into Virginia & Delaware

New water experiences coming to Dewey Beach & Chincoteague Island

OCEAN CITY, Md., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading water experience operator Sea Rocket Water Adventures announced they are expanding into two new markets in the mid-Atlantic region this season. In partnership with affiliates of Blue Water Development Corp., Sea Rocket will be bringing a first-class fleet to the Dewey Beach Yacht Club. "We are delighted to bring the Sea Rocket experience to the Delaware shores this season. We will be offering rental boats including skiffs, pontoon boats, jet skis, kayaks & sups," said Will Wangel, CEO of Sea Rocket. "The Delaware shore is an excellent market, and we look forward to providing great opportunities for vacationers looking to get on the water." The marina is undergoing significant upgrades ahead of the 2023 season.

Sea Rocket will also be opening at Bluefin Bungalows & Marina on Chincoteague Island. The marina will have dozens of houseboats for vacationers to enjoy, with seasonal, transient slips, and fuel. Activities on site will include rental boats & Jet skis. Speaking of Chincoteague Island, Mr. Wangel said "Chincoteague is one of the most unique destinations in the Mid-Atlantic region. The National Wildlife Refuge sits east of the island, providing beautiful quaint beaches for vacationers to enjoy. Wallops Flight Facility sits just west of the island, where rocket launches are becoming more prevalent. Chincoteague is a growing resort destination, and we couldn't be more excited to bring watersports to the island."

About Sea Rocket:

Sea Rocket Water Adventures offers an array of first-class experiences in top destinations including parasailing, cruises, rentals, and more. Sea Rocket Adventures started operating in Ocean City in 1986 and has been a staple on the coastline since. We look forward to expanding to locations that come into Blue Water's portfolio as well as working with top tier marina companies to offer first-class on the water experiences at select marinas.

SOURCE Sea Rocket Water Adventures