Sea Rocket Water Adventures Announces Expansion of Operations in 2024

News provided by

Sea Rocket Water Adventures

15 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

New Water Experiences Coming in 2024

OCEAN CITY, Md., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Rocket Water Adventures is excited to announce the addition of new experiences at its existing locations in 2024. In Fort Lauderdale, year-round party boat rentals have been introduced. "We are delighted to bring a variety of great new products to the market in 2024. Party boats have gained immense popularity in the Fort Lauderdale area. These newly designed boats have a top deck, slide, and are outfitted with all the essentials for a day on the water," said Will Wangel, CEO of Sea Rocket Water Adventures. "Party boats are the perfect complement to our existing parasailing operation, and we look forward to continuing to create exceptional experiences for guests visiting the area."

In the Mid-Atlantic region, all three of Sea Rocket's locations will see the addition of new products as we head into the spring season. Speaking about Ocean City, Wangel stated, "We moved our main operating location further downtown and had a unique opportunity to add a selection of houseboats, a rare find here in Ocean City. Our houseboats can accommodate up to six guests and feature a full-sized kitchen. We will also be introducing additional tours and packages, enabling all guests to experience a wider variety of activities while in town."

In Dewey Beach and Chincoteague Island, the company is launching a boat and jet ski club to complement the existing rental offerings. "Renting is an excellent way for people to enjoy the water, especially for those who venture out infrequently or are just beginning to explore boating. Our clubs are designed for those seeking frequent access to the water at an affordable price, without the hassles of boat ownership. We are committed to delivering a first-class club experience, including a 24-hour hotline exclusive to members for scheduling their outings."

To learn more about these exciting offerings and to stay up to date on the latest news, visit www.searocket.com or @searocketexperience on your favorite social media platforms.

SOURCE Sea Rocket Water Adventures

