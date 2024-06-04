Sea Rocket Water Adventures Announces Strategic Push Into Franchising

OCEAN CITY, Md., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Rocket, a leading provider of water experiences in the mid-Atlantic region & Florida, announces the launch of their new franchising platform. Over the last three years, the company has undergone rapid expansion, growing from one location in Maryland, to five locations spanning 4 states.

"We are thrilled to roll out franchising to fuel our expansion across the country. We have worked tirelessly for the last three years to build a seamless platform for operators to use. While we will continue to expand in house at our current locations & select coastal markets, we find franchising is a better fit in many markets across the country," says Will Wangel, CEO of Sea Rocket Water Adventures. "We have the experience and structure to provide a turnkey solution for any type of rental, tour, or activity on the water. We foresee our franchisees ranging from larger marinas looking to significantly improve & diversify their rental operations, to individuals looking to build smaller scale watersports business in a unique location. We have already drawn interest from the Ozarks and Florida before this announcement, so we are excited for this next step."

For more information about Sea Rocket Water Adventures, visit searocket.com. Franchising inquiries can be sent to [email protected].

