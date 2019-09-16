Sea Shepherd Sends Ship to the Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Shepherd volunteers have been on the ground in Freeport, Crown Haven, Little Abaco, and Sweetings Cay conducting Operation Good Pirates of the Caribbean, providing aid to areas hardest hit by Hurricane Dorian. The marine conservation organization's patrol vessel, the M/V John Paul DeJoria, has been granted a 30-day permit to distribute aid to remote areas of the country affected by the storm.

In addition to relief supplies, Sea Shepherd is also carrying supplies of dog and cat food for the many homeless dogs and cats on the islands. Sea Shepherd is collaborating with Global Empowerment Mission , Blue Tide Marine , FlyTropic Air , Bethanny Frankel's Bstrong initiative, as well as GlobalMedic, a Canadian non-profit which focuses on bringing access to clean water technology to areas affected by natural disasters.

Sea Shepherd established Operation Good Pirates of the Caribbean in September 2017 to bring humanitarian relief supplies to Dominica, the British Virgin Islands, and Antigua and Barbuda after hurricanes Irma and Maria. "In 2017, we reached the shores of Dominica a few days after hurricane Maria with supplies. It made a difference. Now the Bahamas have been devastated by one of the most powerful hurricanes in meteorological history. Our ship, the John Paul DeJoria, is in the Bahamas responding to this tragic disaster and delivering much needed aid to these devastated shores," stated Captain Paul Watson, Founder and Executive Director of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

"There are many issues affecting our oceans, and climate change, which influences the frequency and intensity of hurricanes like Dorian, is one of them," Captain Locky MacLean, Director of Campaigns at Sea Shepherd, stated. "We are now entering the recovery phase of Dorian and Bahamians want to get on with their lives. Sea level surge during Dorian impacted people across Grand Bahama and the Abacos, delivering Rainfresh clean water filtration units to villages and GlobalMedic home water filter bucket kits will allow outer island residents access to safe water for up to 12 month."

The MV John Paul DeJoria, a former Island Class Coast Guard Cutter, is named after the Founder and Chairman of John Paul Mitchell Systems, who is also Commodore of Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and has made the mission possible by donating funds to fuel the ship for the mission. "Sea Shepherd helps maintain life forms in the sea. When the seas disrupt mankind on land, Sea Shepherd is there to help bring aid to lives in peril, as we did to lend support to the people of Barbuda. It is the duty of we the people to help one another on this planet. I support and applaud the selfless efforts of Sea Shepherd," he stated.

