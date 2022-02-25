Sea Skimmer Missile Market to Grow by USD 922.56 million | Demand for Lightweight Materials to Drive Global Aerospace and Defense Market | Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sea skimmer missile market is expected to grow by USD 922.56 mn between 2021 and 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%, according to Technavio's estimates.

The global aerospace and defense market is the parent market of the global sea skimmer missile market as a part of. This report extensively covers external factors that are influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years to determine the levels of growth of the sea skimmer missile market during the forecast period.

The global aerospace and defense market is driven by factors such as demand for lightweight materials, robust growth in aircraft production, and growing preferences for fuel-efficient aircraft.

Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the sea skimmer missile market has been segmented into defense and military and homeland security. The defense and military segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus of countries to strengthen their defense and military capabilities will drive the growth of the segment during the same period.

By geography, the sea skimmer missile market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising military expenditure is notably driving the sea skimmer missile market growth. However, factors such as climate-related issues may impede market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the sea skimmer missile market include Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and The Boeing Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that precisely hit sea and land-based targets beyond radar horizon, under the brand name of Brahmos.
  • Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that provide an optimal solution for meeting naval helicopters' future mission requirements, under the brand name of IAI.
  • Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that are integrated with autonomous target recognition, which ensures that the correct target is detected, recognized and hit, at sea or on land, under the brand name of Kongsberg.

Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist sea skimmer missile market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the sea skimmer missile market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the sea skimmer missile market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sea skimmer missile market vendors

Sea Skimmer Missile Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 922.56 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.36

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, France, China, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and The Boeing Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key Finding 7

                              Exhibit 07:  Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 08:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 09:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Aerospace and defense

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.5 After-sales service

                              2.2.6 Industry innovation

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 11:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market size 2021 

               3.3 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 12:  Market segments

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 13:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 14:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 15:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 21:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Application                        

               5.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 22:  Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Application             

                              Exhibit 23:  Comparison by Application

               5.3 Defense and military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 24:  Defense and military - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  Defense and military - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Homeland security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                              Exhibit 26:  Homeland security - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 27:  Homeland security - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Market opportunity by Application              

                              Exhibit 28:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                        

               6.1 Overview

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

                              Exhibit 29: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              Exhibit 30:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison

               7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 32:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 33:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 34:   Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 35:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026             

                              Exhibit 36:   APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 37:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 38:   South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 39:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 40:   MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 41:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.8 Key leading countries        

                              Exhibit 42:  Key leading countries

               7.9 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Rising military expenditure

                              8.1.2 Technologically advanced systems

                              8.1.3 Increasing investment in maritime surveillance capabilities

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Climate-related issues

                              8.2.2 Regulatory norms

                              8.2.3 Project delays and test failures

                              Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Advanced connector technology

                              8.3.2 Emergence of 3D printing and composite materials 

                              8.3.3 Usage of artificial intelligence in sea skimmer missiles

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape

                              The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025. 

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 47: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 48: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.       

                              Exhibit 50:  Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 52:  Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. - Key News

                              Exhibit 53:  Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.  

                              Exhibit 54:  Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 55:  Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 56:  Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key News

                              Exhibit 57:  Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

               10.5 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

                              Exhibit 58:  Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview

                              Exhibit 59:  Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments

                              Exhibit 60:  Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key News

                              Exhibit 61:  Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 62:  Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus

               10.6 Lockheed Martin Corp.   

                              Exhibit 63:  Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 64:  Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 65:  Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 66:  Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

               10.7 MBDA    

                              Exhibit 67:  MBDA - Overview

                              Exhibit 68:  MBDA - Product and service

                              Exhibit 69:  MBDA - Key News

                              Exhibit 70:  MBDA - Key offerings

               10.8 Northrop Grumman Corp.            

                              Exhibit 71:  Northrop Grumman Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 72:  Northrop Grumman Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 73:  Northrop Grumman Corp. - Key News

                              Exhibit 74:  Northrop

