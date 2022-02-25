Sea Skimmer Missile Market to Grow by USD 922.56 million | Demand for Lightweight Materials to Drive Global Aerospace and Defense Market | Technavio

Find additional information about the market landscape. Get Free PDF Sample Report

The global aerospace and defense market is driven by factors such as demand for lightweight materials, robust growth in aircraft production, and growing preferences for fuel-efficient aircraft.

Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By application, the sea skimmer missile market has been segmented into defense and military and homeland security. The defense and military segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The increasing focus of countries to strengthen their defense and military capabilities will drive the growth of the segment during the same period.

By geography, the sea skimmer missile market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.

Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The rising military expenditure is notably driving the sea skimmer missile market growth. However, factors such as climate-related issues may impede market growth.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the sea skimmer missile market include Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and The Boeing Co. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that precisely hit sea and land-based targets beyond radar horizon, under the brand name of Brahmos.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that provide an optimal solution for meeting naval helicopters' future mission requirements, under the brand name of IAI.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - The company offers sea skimmer missiles that are integrated with autonomous target recognition, which ensures that the correct target is detected, recognized and hit, at sea or on land, under the brand name of Kongsberg.

Sea Skimmer Missile Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sea skimmer missile market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sea skimmer missile market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sea skimmer missile market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sea skimmer missile market vendors

Sea Skimmer Missile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 922.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key consumer countries US, UK, France, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brahmos Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corp., MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corp., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Saab AB, and The Boeing Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

