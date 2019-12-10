Sea Star Journey and Seaman Journey - New Looks, the Same Great Service

QUITO, Ecuador, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sea Star Journey and the Seaman Journey yachts went through interesting improvements this second semester of the year. Latin Trails invests regularly on maintenance and improvements of the vessels in order to keep the same quality they have always offered. This year, the Sea Star Journey was recognized by the World Travel Awards as South American Leading Boutique Cruise for third year in a row. After intense months of non-stop work, the Seaman journey went back to cruise in Galapagos in October and the Sea Star went back in November. Groups of workers from different areas of expertise came together to make sure desired changes became a reality. A renovation implies a lot of creativity, search and control. As part of a complete renovation, crew members attended a hospitality course focused on teamwork and service at Ecuador's ESPOL University, one of the most prestigious schools in the country. Latin Trails is compromised with high quality standards and offering of the best experiences in such a unique destination as Galapagos is.

https://youtu.be/KSBBe_bI8DA Galapagos Sea Star Journey balcony suite Galapagos Sea Star Journey lounge

Seaman Journey pictures:

https://shwca.se/galapagosseamanjourney

Sea Star Journey render pictures:

https://shwca.se/seastarjourneyphotos

About Latin Trails

Latin Trails is a boutique travel company that specializes in luxury experiential travel. They share the highlights of Ecuador as well as off the beaten path opportunities to discover hidden destination gems of South America. Their goal is to save travelers time and money while providing tips that only insiders know about these destinations.

Media Contact:

Marcel Perkins

1-800-747-0567

230514@email4pr.com

WEB: www.latintrails.com

SOURCE Latin Trails

Related Links

http://www.latintrails.com

