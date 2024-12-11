Sea Street Technologies Launches EdgeSentinel™

Threat Intelligence and Data-Powered Cybersecurity Platform for Network Service Providers

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Street Technologies, a leader in autonomous network cybersecurity and edge intelligence solutions, today announced the launch of EdgeSentinel™, a threat intelligence powered platform designed to provide comprehensive Network Defense as a Service (NDaaS) and Next-Generation Firewall as a Service (NGFWaaS). EdgeSentinel enables Network Service Providers to offer automated advanced cybersecurity to their enterprise and business customers, delivering real-time threat detection, automated policy enforcement, and in-depth compliance reporting.

As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent, businesses need efficient, integrated security solutions that can protect their multi-cloud and hybrid networks without adding complexity. EdgeSentinel combines cutting-edge threat intelligence and security policy enforcement technology with automated platform capabilities to scale security services horizontally. It integrates seamlessly with diverse threat intelligence feeds and enforces multi-layer security policies at the edge, ensuring low-latency, proactive defense for critical applications and data.

"EdgeSentinel is the future of cybersecurity—intelligent, scalable, and purpose-built to address the dynamic needs of modern enterprise networks," said Harley Stowell, CEO and Founder of Sea Street Technologies. "By leveraging edge computing, data and integrated threat intelligence, we enable service providers to deliver best-in-class security services that meet the evolving demands of their customers."

Key Features of EdgeSentinel Include:

Real-Time Threat Detection and Correlation: AI-driven analysis of traffic patterns combined with multi-source threat intelligence to automate and simplify security policy enforcement in real time.

Dynamic Policy Enforcement: Automated deployment of block/allow rules to enforcement points enabling rapid threat mitigation.

Compliance Visibility and Reporting: Built-in dashboards and audit-ready reports help businesses meet regulatory requirements.

Edge-Centric Architecture: Optimized for low-latency operation across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, integrating smoothly with SD-WAN and edge platforms.

A Game-Changer for Network Service Providers:

EdgeSentinel enables Network Service Providers to deliver NDaaS and NGFWaaS as subscription-based services, easily packaged and deployed to meet customer needs. The platform integrates with existing infrastructures and leverages secure APIs for dynamic security enforcement, offering operational efficiency and scalability. This gives Network Service Providers the ability to monetize advanced security services while boosting customer trust and satisfaction.

"Network Service Providers are more than just connectivity enablers—they are key defenders of their customers' digital ecosystems," said VP of Engineering Sam Garivaltis. "With EdgeSentinel, we're providing them the tools to lead in security, offering resilience and peace of mind in a rapidly changing threat landscape."

About Sea Street Technologies

Sea Street Technologies, Inc. is a pioneer in autonomous enterprise software, network cybersecurity and edge intelligence, helping organizations manage and secure their critical infrastructure with modern day architecture and technology. The company's innovative platform enables service providers and enterprises to operate at the forefront of digital transformation, delivering intelligence, agility, and security at scale.

For more information about EdgeSentinel or to schedule a demo, please visit www.seastreetinc.com.

