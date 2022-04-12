Sea Tow® Shares Results from Annual Member Survey

Insight & Trends Capture Snapshot of Members' Preferences and Needs

SOUTHOLD, N.Y., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Tow, recognized throughout the marine industry as Your Road Service at Sea®, released its findings from its annual member survey. The purpose of which is to collect real time data and provide an accurate snapshot of members' needs to ensure its best possible services are available to deploy.

Sea Tow, recognized throughout the marine industry as Your Road Service at Sea®, released its findings from its annual member survey. Sea Tow, recognized throughout the marine industry as Your Road Service at Sea®, released its findings from its annual member survey.

The survey, which generated over 7,800 responses, captured feedback on a variety of topics. Despite the sharp rise in fuel costs, over 50% of boaters reported no anticipated change of their boating season activity due to this current uptick in prices. Results also showed that over 65% of boaters do not plan to make any boat renovations or improvements this year. Sea Tow members prioritize their time spent on the water, with 85% of boat usage identified primarily for fishing and cruising purposes.

Additionally, over 51% of boaters surveyed say they either have a vacation by boat planned or are seriously considering it, with only 10% reporting fuel costs as a deterrent. After past seasons of uncertainty, members are ready to get out and resume travel activities through boating.

The survey also showed that of Sea Tow's services, over 56% of members ranked free boat towing as the most valued aspect of membership services, in part correlating with members' greatest concern of engine failure. These concerns, along with other valuable feedback, help Sea Tow best tailor its services, resources, and education to both new and longstanding members.

"At Sea Tow, we value our members' feedback and with this valuable insight, we can better target our services while continuing to provide a superior level of customer service," said Sea Tow President Kristen Frohnhoefer. "Our member survey has proven to be an effective way to communicate with members and allows us to best anticipate these needs now and into the future."

With a Sea Tow membership, boaters pay one annual rate and receive the most comprehensive member benefits available in the market. Sea Tow has boats on the water to service with 24/7 dispatch. Sea Tow offers its members free boat towing in their home area, unlimited dock-to-dock towing on all boats, alternatives to towing such as battery jumps and fuel delivery, nationwide offshore coverage, and can provide other on-water services including boat salvage and recovery, vessel for hire, and more.

Sea Tow has been on the forefront of on-water assistance since 1983, with more than 500+ ports nationwide including the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The member-driven, franchise-based concept, coined by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer, was established in Southold, NY, when the United States Coast Guard ceased response to non-emergency assistance calls. Today in addition to on-water assistance, the franchise network handles salvage and recovery missions, and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards and oil spill cleanups.

Editor's Note: High-resolution images may be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/mbmks3n8f7he46v/AAD-u0utnxLDOxdSlROHICPwa?dl=0

About Sea Tow Services International, Inc.

Sea Tow Services International Inc., better known as Sea Tow®, has been the innovative and premier leader of on-water assistance since 1983. Servicing the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, members are provided with a 24/7 direct connection with Coast Guard-licensed captains. The pioneering concept, founded by Captain Joseph Frohnhoefer, was established in Southold, NY when the United States Coast Guard ceased response to non-emergency assistance calls.

In addition to on-water assistance, the franchise network handles salvage and recovery missions, and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards and oil spill cleanups.

Visit seatow.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Durée & Company, Inc.

954-723-9350

[email protected]

SOURCE Sea Tow Services International, Inc.