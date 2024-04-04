Sea Tutors wins "Tutoring Company of the Year" at Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2023/24

This year's awards saw a staggering 31,287 nominations from over 36 countries, with Sea Tutors navigating to the forefront, recognized for its unwavering dedication to innovative, ethical practices, and above all, an exemplary standard of service excellence.

The judges' panel, impressed by Sea Tutors' dedication to customised learning experiences, highlighted the company's commitment to matching scholarly pursuits with maritime life. It is this bespoke educational approach that sets Sea Tutors a nautical mile apart from its peers.

From the judges' write up:

"The judging panel was particularly impressed by the efforts made at Sea Tutors to personalise the tutoring they offer, resulting in students being able to access learning whatever their ability or approach to academic work. Sea Tutors excels in matching families with the best tutors, ensuring that each tutor is meticulously handpicked to align with the unique needs and preferences of each student. The key to their success lies in a bespoke approach to tutoring, acknowledging the distinctiveness of each family and student. The tutors, aside from being outstanding educators with impressive subject knowledge, often bring additional qualifications and experiences to the table, allowing them to fully harness the learning potential of the voyage."

Adam Caller, CEO of Sea Tutors, commented:

"It's a testament to the customised, deeply engaging tutoring experiences we've crafted aboard our clients' sea voyages."

This accolade solidifies Sea Tutors' reputation as the gold standard in nautical academia, where the anchor of knowledge is cast in the richest educational waters.

About Sea Tutors:

Sea Tutors ( https://www.seatutors.com ), full-time private tutoring for the sea-bound scholar, sails under the prestigious flag of Tutors International. With an academic compass finely tuned to the nuances of life amid the waves, Sea Tutors charts a course for academic excellence with the wind of over 30 years of tutoring expertise in its sails.

About The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards Guide 2023/24:

The Corporate LiveWire Global Awards, a confluence of innovation and excellence, marks the pinnacle of corporate success. This year's guide not only celebrates the achievements but also navigates through critical developments shaping the future of the corporate world. With insights from industry vanguards like Virginie Simon of Simon&Co, the guide is a compass to the heart of business evolution.

