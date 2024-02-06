SeABank completes 2023 business plan: noticeable CASA growth, controlled NPL

News provided by

SeABank

06 Feb, 2024, 21:53 ET

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) announced its 2023 business results with considerable growth: CASA increased to 11.5%; Net increase in outstanding debt and mobilization respectively up 16.76% and 25.35% YoY; NPL is controlled at 1.94%; EBT reached more than US$189.4 million.

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Considering the global and domestic unstable economic context, these results imply SeABank's flexible business transformation focusing on digital technology, green credit development and launching new fee-charging products.

Continue Reading

Ending 2023, SeABank's total assets reached US$10.9 billion, growing 15% YoY; Charter capital increased to US$1 billion, up 22.32% YoY. Strong financial resources improve SeABank's capital capacity and facilitate the Bank to promote digital technology and optimize technology, thereby bringing about convenient products and services, along with positive experiences.

The Bank's efforts in diversifying products, improving service quality, cross-selling products as well as promoting technological application have attracted more than 3 million customers transacting at SeABank. In 2023, the Bank recorded over 32.3 million digital transactions (up 157% YoY), more than 71% of newly opened accounts are online registered via eKYC. This demonstrates the Bank's efforts to attract new customers while maintaining existing customers, thus increasing mobilization to US$5.9 billion in 2023, increasing nearly 125.4% YoY. In which, CASA continued to increase compared to previous years, accounting for 11.5% of total deposits. Additionally, SeABank's total outstanding debt reached nearly US$7.4 billion, increasing more than 116% YoY.

With an aim to supporting customers during the recovery period of the economy, SeABank has implemented many preferential policies such as interest rates and fees reduction, preferential loan packages with limit of trillions VND, etc. In 2023, the total amount of reduced interest for existing customers has reached up to US$16.7 million.

Despite challenges, SeABank has successfully managed to operate safely with NPL controlled below 2% (particularly 1.94%), thanks to its proactiveness in utilizing resources to cover, control and recover bad debts. Besides, the ratio of bank liquid reserves reached 20.2% and 30-day VND solvency ratio reached 67.56%.

These efforts have resulted in the EBT of more than US$189.4 million, completing the 2023 business plan, equivalent to ROE of 13.03%.

In 2023, Moody's continues to rate SeABank at Ba3 for long-term domestic and foreign currency deposit and issuer ratings, while maintaining the BCA rating at B1 with a Stable outlook, reflecting SeABank's improving capital adequacy level.

SOURCE SeABank

Also from this source

SeABank and AEON Financial Service have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strategic cooperation and exchanged the Capital Transfer Agreement of PTF Financial Company

SeABank and AEON Financial Service have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for strategic cooperation and exchanged the Capital Transfer Agreement of PTF Financial Company

On December 15, 2023, in Tokyo, Japan, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code: SSB) and AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd....
SeABank and AEON Financial have signed a transfer contract for PTF Financial Company valued at 176.6 million USD

SeABank and AEON Financial have signed a transfer contract for PTF Financial Company valued at 176.6 million USD

On November 9, 2023, in Hanoi, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) and AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. (AEON...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Sales Reports

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.