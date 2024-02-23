SeABank enhances management and governance capacity to promote sustainable development

HANOI, Vietnam, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To further promote its sustainable development as well as enhancing governance and management capacity following international standards, SeABank's Board of Directors (BOD) has issued Resolutions on strengthening Boards of Directors and Executive Management. This could facilitate the Bank's Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy focusing on pillars of Banking governance, Risk management, Human resource capacity building, Organizational culture, Social security and Social environment.

SeABank appoints 2 Deputy General Directors

Particularly, SeABank's BOD has approved the candidate list for additional voting of members of the BOD and Supervisory Board (term 2023 – 2028), including Mr. Hoang Manh Phu (Deputy General Director) and Ms. Tran Thi Thanh Thuy (Deputy General Director). Based on this, an official election is being held in the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on this April. The participation of Ms. Thanh Thuy to the BOD and Mr. Phu to the Supervisory Board is expected to diversify and specialize the board structure according to international standards, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

SeABank's BOD also appointed Mr. Vo Long Nhi (Andrew Vo) to act as Director of External Relations and Project Development, aiming to promote the implementation of its strategy focusing on Transformation, International cooperation and Project development at the BOD level from February 24.

Regarding the Executive Management Board, SeABank's BOD decided to appoint Mr. Nguyen Tuan Anh (Director of Risk Management Division) to act as Deputy General Director of SeABank from February 24, and Mr. Nguyen Hong Quang (Director of Capital & Financial Markets Division) to act as Deputy General Director of SeABank from February 23. Both Mr. Tuan Anh and Mr. Quang are experienced in Finance, Banking & Auditing, with remarkable contributions to SeABank's growth in recent years.

To optimize the Bank's asset management activities, SeABank's BOD appointed Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Quynh to act as Chairman cum General Director of SeABank Asset Management Company Limited (SeABank AMC) – SeABank's wholly-owned subsidiary. Established in 2008, SeABank AMC contributes to SeABank's safe and sustainable development via managing debts and providing office services for rental buildings nationwide.

The consolidation in SeABank's Boards of Directors and Executive Management as well as its subsidiaries is expected to further improve the Bank's management and governance capacity. This would facilitate SeABank's roadmap to sustainable development strategy in line with international standards, striving for its goal of becoming the favorite retail bank and completing 2023 – 2028 development strategy.

