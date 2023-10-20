SeABank signed the agreement to transfer 100% of capital contribution at PTF to AEON Financial Service

News provided by

SeABank

20 Oct, 2023, 03:55 ET

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, ticker SSB) officially signed an agreement to transfer SeABank's full capital contribution at Post and Telecommunication Finance Company Limited (PTF), which is 100% of PTF's charter capital, to AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., the financial arm of the AEON Group, Japan's largest retail group, for the purchase price of 4.3 trillion Vietnamese dong.

Continue Reading
SeABank signed the agreement to transfer 100% of capital contribution at PTF to AEON Financial Service
SeABank signed the agreement to transfer 100% of capital contribution at PTF to AEON Financial Service

The PTF transfer agreement is expected to bring significant capital surplus to SeABank's shareholders as well as further improve SeABank's financial capacity.

Post and Telecommunication Finance Company Limited (PTF) was established in October 1998, it was one of the first non-bank credit institutions in Vietnam. In 2018, Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT) transferred 100% of the capital contribution to SeABank.

After being transferred to SeABank and restructured, PTF has focused on building multiple quick forms of lending solution; it has diversified products with attractive lending interest rates catering the essential and varied needs of the customers. In addition, PTF has built and developed an extensive ecosystem of networks of partners, especially pushing itself to be one of the leading consumer finance companies in digital technology and its application to the products and services, and digitization, which has improved service quality and customer's experiences. To ensure safe and healthy operation, PTF has also enhanced the quality of human resources, built and reinforced the management system. Currently, PTF's charter capital is VND 1,550 billion, with nearly 2,000 personnel, and nearly 200,000 customers across 30 provinces and cities in Vietnam.

SeABank's execution of the agreement to transfer 100% of capital contribution at PTF to AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. will help SeABank to strengthen its financial capacity, to further expand and invest in technology, and to promote its business activities in focused segments aiming to become the most popular retail bank.

After signing the agreement, the two parties will seek relevant authority approvals as well as the State Bank of Vietnam's approval to complete the transfer transaction.

SOURCE SeABank

Also from this source

Moody's affirmed Ba3 rating and stable outlook for SeABank

Moody's affirmed Ba3 rating and stable outlook for SeABank

On September 13, 2023, the international credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) announced the credit rating assessment results for...
SeABank's stock, SSB, has been selected by HOSE to be included in the VN30-Index basket

SeABank's stock, SSB, has been selected by HOSE to be included in the VN30-Index basket

SeABank's stock (SSB) has been officially selected by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) to be included in the VN30-Index basket - an index...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.