SeABank (Vietnam) increased charter capital, extended network to 180 branches and is approved to list on HOSE

While focusing on digital change and ecosystem strength, the bank continues to expand its network. On January 5, 2021, SeABank open 10 new branches at provinces of Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Long An, Quang Nam, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Hue and Ca Mau. Currently, SeABank is present in 29 provinces and cities nationwide. These branches are all conveniently located in the city center, equipped with modern facilities according to international retail banking standards and professionally trained staff.

SeABank promises to bring customers the best experience and service whether is face-to-face or via the bank electronic platform. SeABank currently serves nearly 1.6 million customers nationwide and famously known for its smart banking via SeAMobile App.

In addition, SeABank was also approved by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) to list more than 1.2 billion shares with stock code SSB. SeABank is expected to officially list on HoSE in Quarter I in 2021 with the expected number of shares listed at more than 1,208 million shares.

SOURCE SeABank

