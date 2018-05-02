Seaboard Corporation Report Of Earnings And Dividend Declaration

Notes to Report of Earnings and Dividend Declaration:

Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 24, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2018.

In February 2018, Congress retroactively extended the Federal blender's credits for 2017 which resulted in Seaboard's Pork segment recognizing approximately $42 million, or $36.04 per common share, of revenue in the first quarter of 2018 for the biodiesel it blends. There was no tax expense on this transaction.

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

