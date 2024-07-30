SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

News provided by

Seaboard Corporation

Jul 30, 2024, 16:33 ET

MERRIAM, Kan., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.














Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 29,

July 1,

June 29,

July 1,


2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$

2,209

$

2,393

$

4,400

$

4,892

Operating income (loss)

$

30

$

(4)

$

10

$

(67)

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$

61

$

52

$

83

$

36














Earnings per common share

$

62.82

$

44.80

$

85.47

$

31.01

Average number of shares outstanding

971,055

1,160,779

971,055

1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$

2.25

$

2.25

$

4.50

$

4.50

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

Also from this source

REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American symbol: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas,...

SEABOARD FOODS NAMES CHAD GROVES AS PRESIDENT AND CEO TO SUCCEED PETER BROWN AFTER RETIREMENT

Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB) today announced that it has named Chad Groves as the next President and Chief Executive Officer of its pork ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Maritime & Shipbuilding

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics