SEABOARD CORPORATION REPORT OF EARNINGS AND DIVIDEND DECLARATION

MERRIAM, Kan., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB), with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and six months ended June 29, 2024 and July 1, 2023, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.

































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 29,

July 1,

June 29,

July 1,





2024

2023

2024

2023

Net sales

$ 2,209

$ 2,393

$ 4,400

$ 4,892

Operating income (loss)

$ 30

$ (4)

$ 10

$ (67)

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 61

$ 52

$ 83

$ 36





























Earnings per common share

$ 62.82

$ 44.80

$ 85.47

$ 31.01

Average number of shares outstanding



971,055



1,160,779



971,055



1,160,779

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 2.25

$ 4.50

$ 4.50



Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Also, Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 9, 2024.

