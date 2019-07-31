Seaboard Corporation Reports Earnings And Dividend Declaration

MERRIAM, Kan., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB) with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 and June 30, 2018, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.





























































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 29,

June 30,

June 29,

June 30,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$ 1,822

$ 1,691

$ 3,365

$ 3,270

Net earnings attributable to Seaboard

$ 58

$ 7

$ 115

$ 39





























Earnings per common share

$ 50.13

$ 6.28

$ 98.92

$ 33.03

Average number of shares outstanding



1,165,740



1,170,550



1,166,575



1,170,550

Dividends declared per common share

$ 2.25

$ 1.50

$ 4.50

$ 3.00



Notes to Report of Earnings:

For the three and six months ended June 29, 2019, net earnings attributable to Seaboard included other investment income of $37 million and $150 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, net earnings attributable to Seaboard included other investment income of $12 million and other investment loss of $25 million, respectively. Included in other investment income for the three and six months ended June 29, 2019 was $38 million and $126 million, respectively, of non-cash, unrealized mark-to-market gains on short-term investments.

Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 22, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 12, 2019.

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

Related Links

http://www.seaboardcorp.com

