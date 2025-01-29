SEABOURN QUEST EMBARKS ON MAIDEN ALASKA SEASON, OFFERING EXCLUSIVE VENTURES BY SEABOURN EXPERIENCES FOR 2025

SEATTLE, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury cruising and expedition travel, is setting course for an extraordinary 2025 Alaska season as Seabourn Quest makes her maiden arrival to "The Last Frontier." From May to September 2025, the ultra-luxury ship will sail on 18 seven-day itineraries between Vancouver, British Columbia and Juneau, Alaska, offering guests unparalleled access to the region's breathtaking landscapes and rich cultures. Seabourn's exclusive Ventures by Seabourn program provides more experiential and interactive opportunities to explore Alaska's hidden gems.

"Alaska is a destination that evokes awe and wonder, and our 2025 season is designed to immerse our guests in its unparalleled beauty and cultural heritage in a way that only Seabourn can provide," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "With our Ventures by Seabourn expedition experiences, we're offering guests an exclusive opportunity to connect deeply with Alaska and British Columbia's natural wonders when they sail with Seabourn."

Ventures by Seabourn In-depth Experiences Led by World-Class Expedition Team

Seabourn Quest's 2025 Alaska season will feature Ventures by Seabourn, an extraordinary collection of optional excursions, offering guests expedition-style adventures through hiking, kayaking, and Zodiac cruises. Available on all Alaska sailings, Ventures by Seabourn will include explorations of Hubbard Glacier, Tracy/Endicott Arm, Inian Islands, Rudyerd Bay (Misty Fjords), Alert Bay in British Columbia and more. Ventures by Seabourn excursions are led by the ship's elite, world-class expedition team of naturalists, science, wildlife and historical experts who regularly interact with guests throughout each sailing, sharing insights and in-depth knowledge on the history, ecology and culture of respective regions. Featured excursions include:

Kayak Hubbard Glacier – Guided by an expedition team member, guests can paddle a kayak amidst the grandeur of North America's largest and most spectacular tidewater glacier, Hubbard Glacier. Towering icy cliffs rise up to 400 feet, creating a breathtaking backdrop.

– Guided by an expedition team member, guests can paddle a kayak amidst the grandeur of largest and most spectacular tidewater glacier, Hubbard Glacier. Towering icy cliffs rise up to 400 feet, creating a breathtaking backdrop. Rainbow Falls Trail Adventure Hike | Wrangell, Alaska – Guest can join the Expedition team to hike the Rainbow Trail in Alaska's temperate rain forest, where the guide will share the natural history and the human history of the region. The entire hike is along a manmade boardwalk that winds through incredible forest scenery, including a beautiful creek and the magnificent Rainbow Falls.

– Guest can join the Expedition team to hike the Rainbow Trail in temperate rain forest, where the guide will share the natural history and the human history of the region. The entire hike is along a manmade boardwalk that winds through incredible forest scenery, including a beautiful creek and the magnificent Rainbow Falls. Zodiac North/South Sawyer Glacier or Endicott Arm - Legendary scenery, abundant wildlife and boundless beauty await guests as they travel by Zodiac through Tracy Arm to Sawyer Glacier, or to Dawes Glacier on Endicott Arm. Guests can watch for waterfalls and wildlife, including a variety of birdlife, mountain goats, sea lions and harbor seals. Operated by a skilled expedition team member, the Zodiac excursion offers guests a breathtaking water-level perspective of the glacier and surrounding ice formations (ice conditions permitting), with the chance to witness icebergs calving from an ideal vantage point.

Seabourn's Unique Alaska Experiences

Carrying only 458 guests, Seabourn Quest's intimate size provides guests with unparalleled access to Alaska's smaller, lesser-visited ports, offering guests more intimate and meaningful connections to each destination. Each itinerary features scenic cruising through jaw-dropping settings such as Seymour Narrows, Stikine Strait, Snow Pass and the Behm Canal, interspersed with visits at culturally significant towns from Ketchikan to Sitka to Wrangell, Alaska, and Prince Rupert and Alert Bay in British Columbia. Each sailing will include at least one scenic cruise of glaciers like Tracy or Endicott Arm or Glacier Bay National Park. The northbound and southbound voyages feature unique ports and may also be combined to create a longer, more immersive 14-day round-trip Vancouver experience, featuring hardly any repeated ports.

To further enhance the journey, guests will receive a complimentary Helly Hansen waterproof jacket. Guests booked in Penthouse and Premium Suites will also enjoy complimentary use of Swarovski Optik binoculars for a closer look at the region's wildlife and scenery.

Celebrating a Seabourn Legend

Alaska's 2025 season also marks the final cruise season of beloved cruise director, Jan Stearman, before her retirement. Since joining Seabourn Pride in 1995, Jan quickly became the heart and soul of every voyage and has spent several seasons making Alaska voyages unforgettable for guests on board. Guests are invited to celebrate her remarkable career during her last season in Alaska and her final voyage on Seabourn Quest's 7-Day Alaska Fjords & Canadian Inside Passage embarking on August 1, 2025.

New Seattle Connector Package

Seabourn is making it easier than ever for guests to embark on their Alaska adventures with the new Seattle Connector Package. Guests can fly into Seattle the day before their cruise to explore the city and enjoy a luxurious stay at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel. The package includes:

Private car transfer from Seattle airport to the hotel

airport to the hotel One-night stay at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel with breakfast

Shared transfers from the hotel to Seattle airport and from the Juneau airport to the ship

airport and from the airport to the ship Flights from Seattle to Juneau

Sail of the Year Event

Select Alaska voyages on Seabourn Quest qualify for Seabourn's latest promotion, "The Sail of the Year Event," offering savings of up to 15 percent on select Seabourn ultra-luxury ocean and expedition voyages and up to $1,000USD shipboard credit per suite. The promotion is available through February 18, 2025. Applicable voyages include:

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of six modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

