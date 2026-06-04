SEABOURN QUEST EMERGES FROM DRYDOCK WITH REIMAGINED SPACES AND A MORE REFINED ONBOARD EXPERIENCE

Updates across suites, dining, and gathering spaces reflect the most comprehensive drydock in the line's history

SEATTLE, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn's award-winning Seabourn Quest has emerged from drydock with the most comprehensive interior update in the line's history. Enhancements across suites, public spaces, dining venues and the spa create a more relaxed and refined onboard experience, further elevating the sense of comfort and understated luxury guests know and value.

The ship will continue its Mediterranean season through November 2026, and sail a series of immersive seven-day voyages between Dubrovnik, Fusina (Venice), Istanbul and Athens, calling on yacht harbors and islands in Croatia, Greece, Montenegro and Turkey. Each voyage can be combined to create 14- and 21-day sailings.

"This drydock represents an investment that reflects our unwavering focus on elevating every aspect of the guest experience," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "Seabourn Quest has always had a loyal following, and we wanted to enhance the spaces where our guests spend their time on board, from the feel of their suite to the atmosphere of The Club in the evening, to ensure they have the best experience at sea when they sail on this beautiful ship."

Reimagined Public Spaces

The Club underwent one of the most significant transformations on board, with a sophisticated, speakeasy-inspired ambiance, reconfigured layout, updated bar design and new lighting that reshape how the space is experienced throughout the evening.

The redesigned layout creates a more cohesive atmosphere for live music and social gatherings, while also improving the flow across the venue, allowing guests to move naturally between the bar, lounge seating and dance floor.

Across the rest of ship, public areas have been updated to enhance flow and atmosphere, making it easier for guests to move naturally through the ship, settle in, and enjoy each part of the day. The atrium, corridors and stairways received new carpeting, featuring patterns inspired by the organic movement of water. The main pool deck debuts with all new sound system and lighting, surrounded by renewed teak deck.

Seabourn Square now features a warmer, living room atmosphere including new furniture and limited bistro-style seating. The Observation Bar received a refresh with updated carpet and furnishings, creating a brighter, more relaxed setting for panoramic views. The Spa was enhanced with a redesigned reception area, all new gym equipment and updated salon, including new finishes, lighting and furnishings, creating a more serene, calming environment that deepens the sense of relaxation and well-being.

The onboard shops were also enhanced with updated finishes, lighting and display elements, offering a more inviting atmosphere for guests to browse and discover curated pieces. These updates align with recent upgrades across the Seabourn ocean fleet.

Enhanced Dining Venues

The Colonnade was refreshed with new flooring, carpeting, seating and an updated service line to highlight live cooking. In The Restaurant, new carpet and drapery introduce a lighter and more modern look, enhancing the overall ambiance while preserving the venue's refined feel.

Refreshed Suites and Accommodations

Suites across all categories received new mattresses and plush new wool carpeting, while Penthouse and premium suites also received updated veranda furniture, creating a more inviting space to relax and take in the view.

Design Approach

Together, these updates reflect an evolved design approach that brings a more residential and personal feel to Seabourn Quest. Drawing from the textures and tones of the places Seabourn explores, the interiors incorporate layered materials and finishes that create a cohesive environment and improve the way guests move through and experience each space.

"Our goal was to create spaces that feel natural, intuitive and effortlessly comfortable for guests," said Linh Nguyen, Senior Manager, Interior Design & Assets Management. "Rather than referencing a single destination, the design takes a broader approach, using materiality and scale to shape spaces that feel balanced, familiar and easy to experience."

Incorporating Sustainable Practices

Alongside elevated design updates, meaningful steps were taken to reduce waste and extend the life of materials on board. More than 20,000 square meters (approx. 215,000 square feet) of carpet were replaced. All original carpet was diverted from landfill and is planned to be repurposed into new carpet padding that the shipyard will reintegrate on board for a future Seabourn renovation. Updated suites now feature biodegradable Cradle to Cradle Dansk Wilton wool carpet to further support a closed-loop lifecycle approach. In addition, all mattresses were deconstructed for recycling by the shipyard, while lounge furnishings were donated to local Italian non-profit organization, extending the life of these materials, redirecting them from landfill disposal, and benefitting surrounding communities.

An Ongoing Investment in the Fleet

The 2026 drydock builds on previous enhancement cycles and represents the most comprehensive interior investment in Seabourn's history. The scope of work also included updates to crew areas, amenities and accommodations, supporting the onboard team that delivers the personalized service at the heart of the Seabourn experience.

For guests looking to experience these updates aboard Seabourn Quest, Seabourn's Exploration Event offers savings of up to 15 percent on select summer ocean and expedition voyages. Seabourn is also offering up to $1,000 in shipboard credit per suite on select winter voyages.

For more details about Seabourn, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of five modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

Find Seabourn on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.

*Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Venture, Seabourn Pursuit

**Optional programs, for additional charge

^Available on Seabourn Quest, Seabourn Encore, Seabourn Ovation

[IMAGES HERE]

SOURCE Seabourn